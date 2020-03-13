Justin Trudeau's wife tested positive for new coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630211% %MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630212%

TORONTO – The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630213% %MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630214%

She said that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau felt good and would remain isolated.

%MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630215% %MINIFYHTML21fc3add56ec5800da29666af720630216%

“The Prime Minister is in good health without symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, you will be isolated for a planned period of 14 days, "the statement added.

His office said the doctor's advice to the prime minister is to continue daily activities while controlling himself, since he himself has no symptoms.

“Also on the advice of doctors, you will not be tested at this stage since you have no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk for those who have been in contact with him recently, "the statement said.

The office said it would resume its duties on Friday.

Trudeau's wife released a statement thanking those who communicated.

"Although I am experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will soon be on my feet again," he said. "Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who could be going through this and for those facing more serious health problems."

Although self-quarantined, the prime minister spends the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking to other world leaders and joining a special discussion by the cabinet committee on the coronavirus. Trudeau spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

But Trudeau canceled an in-person meeting with Canada's provincial prime ministers.

The opposition NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, was also working from home after feeling unwell. Singh said that he had been in contact with a doctor and that they do not believe he has the virus, but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, will close schools until April 5.

Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault is asking all people returning from their overseas trips to isolate themselves for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

It is also asking organizers to cancel all indoor events that draw crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also urging that all events with more than 250 people be canceled.

British Columbia health official Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is "strongly advising,quot; people not to travel outside of Canada, including the US. And that anyone who decides to do so must isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return.

"That means there are no trips to Disneyland, no trips to Paris, Berlin or Boise," said British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Anyone who chooses to travel outside of Canada must stay away from work or school or 14 days after their return. That responsibility is what we owe to our fellow citizens. "

Henry said there has been no widespread community transmission of the virus in Canada, unlike in the United States.

"We have been observing what is happening in Washington state and we have been in contact with our colleagues in Washington state." What became apparent to me in the last 24 hours is the extent of the extended community in many, many, different communities in the United States, "said Henry.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death: an elderly resident of a nursing home in British Columbia. The United States has had 40 deaths, with more than three-quarters of them in Washington state. As of Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,260 diseases in the US. USA

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney also asked people to isolate themselves if they returned from abroad.

"We now recommend that anyone over the age of 65 avoid traveling outside the province if they can," said Kenney.