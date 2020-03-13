Justin Timberlake spreads positive vibes with the new song & # 39; Don & # 39; t Slack & # 39; Ft. Anderson .Paak

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling & # 39; and his collaborator co-wrote and co-produced the funky song from the & # 39; TROLLS World Tour & # 39; soundtrack album. with Ludwig Goransson.

Up News Info –

Justin Timberlake He has released another hymn to feel good. Days after dropping your SZA collaboration titled "The Other Side", the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" Hitmaker released a new song featuring Anderson .Paak and it's full of positive vibes.

Making their Apple Music debut on Tuesday, March 10, "Don & # 39; t Slack" is one of the soundtracks for the album "TROLLS: World Tour" to be released on Friday, March 13. It is co-written and co-produced by the former member of NSYNC himself along with .Paak and Ludwig Goransson.

%MINIFYHTML17e441cb62632c174e0ee7d9273c0b3c11% %MINIFYHTML17e441cb62632c174e0ee7d9273c0b3c12%

The song begins with .Paak singing: "I'm awake before the rooster, do you dig? / I had to jump to the moon to grow," later Timberlake chimes, "Imagine all the lives we could change / You don't" I don't even know the power you have on those legs. "They harmonize their voices when they shout:" Okay, don't slack / I need all my racks / No, we don't stop / Act like you know it. "

In addition to Timberlake, SZA and .Paak, the album "TROLLS: World Tour" will also feature the likes of Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton Y Mary J among others. Meanwhile, the 2016 sequel "Trolls"It will hit theaters across the country on April 10.

<br />

When talking about his collaboration with .Paak, Timberlake scoffed at a future joint project with the "Tints" singer. "I hope you don't mind that I'm going to say this now, but we're talking about a possible joint project," he said in a new interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music.

The husband of Jessica Biel He went on to say, "We talked about it, but yeah, he's a busy man, too. I also said, 'You need to enjoy your moment, bro.' He played me new things the other day. That guy is so talented. He's so good."

During the chat, hit creator "SexyBack" also discussed the possibility of him releasing a new solo album. "I'm in an area where I'm really enjoying the process again, and I don't have an agenda to make an album," he said, "but if it comes together, it comes together and in the meantime, I just want to stack records with people I love. , and I'm inspired by, and that's a lot of people. "