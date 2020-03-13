Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone accidentally entered Alcatraz

WENN / Judy Eddy / FayesVision

Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC bandmate Joey fatone & # 39; accidentally & # 39; broke into Alcatraz maximum security prison while the group was filming one of their music videos.

During an appearance in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"On Tuesday, March 10, hit creator" Mirrors "recalled the incident during a round of Spill The Tea.

Justin sat next to singers SZA, Anderson .Paakand contestant Carol for the game, and after Ellen correctly guessed that Justin was guilty of the incident, revealed that it happened when the group filmed the video for "This I Promise You" at Redwoods National and State Parks.

"I accidentally broke into Alcatraz once. I was in a group called & # 39; NSYNC," he began to explain. "We were filming a video in the redwoods outside of San Francisco and we ended up filming this scene on this dock directly in front of Alcatraz."

The star said he was fascinated by the American gangster Al Capone, who was previously held at the facility, and admitted: "At the time I was watching & # 39;The Untouchables'Over and over, and I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone, you know, put him on Alcatraz. "

After Joey agreed to join him, Justin recalled asking fire department crew members to take them to Alcatraz in exchange for photos with the singers, but they said that when they approached the island on a "boat from the Coast Guard, Fire Department, "" We understand (d) that on the mainland you are supposed to buy your tickets and then get on the ferry! "

However, the couple arrived at the prison, before they "reached the middle and reached Al Capone's cell, they tapped me on the shoulder … and they said to me: 'Come with me & # 39; and I said "Joe, let's go down in history as the dumbest people in history. They caught us entering a prison! "

He added: "They let us go with a warning, and obviously we had to pay for the tickets!"