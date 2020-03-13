Judge issues local disaster declaration, 2 cases now confirmed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a local disaster declaration while the COVID-19 outbreak continues. He also said that there are now two confirmed cases in Tarrant County.

Three days ago, the county reported its first case. Today he confirmed his second case. Health officials said the two cases are unrelated and that the second case is from someone who traveled from abroad.

It was late Thursday night when Dallas County released a disaster declaration, as it now has eight confirmed cases, including one of community spread. The county also banned community gatherings of 500 or more people and discouraged meetings with 250 or more.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also issued a state of disaster on Friday afternoon amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.