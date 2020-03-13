Joy Behar will temporarily leave & # 39; The View & # 39; due to a & # 39; increased risk & # 39; of being contracted with coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222511% %MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222512%

A B C

Meanwhile, the other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin, will continue to host the daytime talk show, which is filming in an empty studio in light of the epidemic.

Up News Info –

As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, "The view"co-host Joy Behar you are taking a preventive measure. The 77-year-old television personality announced Thursday, March 12, that she would be taking a temporary leave of absence from the ABC daytime talk show.

"I am in a higher risk group because of my age, but I am perfectly healthy," she told her co-hosts during the recording of Friday's episode, according to Variety. "I don't look my age, but I'm actually up there. The number makes me dizzy."

%MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222513% %MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222514%

Behar will not appear in the next week's episodes of the show. Also, you still have to decide when to return. The other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain Y Sunny HostinIn the meantime, he will continue to host the daytime talk show, which also films his episode without a live studio audience in light of the illness.

%MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222515% %MINIFYHTML41f6d306db6aff4b2b04f13b68a6222516%

The coronavirus has affected many aspects in the entertainment industry with many films delaying their production and delaying their release dates. Most recently, Disneyland announced that it would close until the end of March, marking the fourth time in history.

In a statement Thursday, a Disney spokesperson wrote: "While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the California Governor's Executive Order and in the best interest of our guests, and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, from the morning of March 14 until the end of the month. "

In addition, Broadway decided to close its shows and works until mid-April due to the virus, which hired the actor. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson. New York theater bosses, owners and union representatives met to discuss a possible month-long shutdown of all shows and plays on Thursday morning. Union heads of Actors Equity had been demanding the shutdown for days, revealing that members were concerned about contracting the virus.