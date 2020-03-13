Joy Behar says she's leaving & # 39; The View & # 39; temporarily due to coronavirus

Joy Behar, one of the cohosts of The View, has announced that she is leaving the program temporarily as she is at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"I am in a higher risk group because of my age, but I am perfectly healthy," Behar said on the show, informing them that the decision came after her daughter pleaded with her to walk away. "I don't look my age, but I'm actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.

Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin will continue to appear on the talk show.

Events across the country are being canceled and postponed as the virus continues to spread worldwide.

This week alone, the NBA revealed that the season has been suspended, Disney venues are closing across the country and concerts, and even individual releases have been canceled.

The Trump administration says they have it under control.