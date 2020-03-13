Joy Behar says she's leaving & # 39; The View & # 39; temporarily due to coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Joy Behar, one of the cohosts of The View, has announced that she is leaving the program temporarily as she is at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

"I am in a higher risk group because of my age, but I am perfectly healthy," Behar said on the show, informing them that the decision came after her daughter pleaded with her to walk away. "I don't look my age, but I'm actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here