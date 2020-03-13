Joshua Jackson reveals the due date of his first child with Jodie Turner-Smith

Dawson's torrent alum Joshua Jackson and his wife, Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith, expect a girl soon. Although they kept silent about their relationship and the rumor that they were married last fall, Jackson revealed the due date of their first child.

During an interview on NBC Access On Thursday, Jackson said the baby will debut in less than three weeks.

Jodie Turner-Smith confirmed her baby's gender when she posted a video of her son moving on his stomach. https://t.co/TcC1vfw2PU – Weekly entertainment (@EW) March 13, 2020

"We are 19 days away, so I don't have time for the weight of sympathy," the 41-year-old actor joked. She added that Turner-Smith has had no unusual or strong cravings during her pregnancy except for a two-day period in which she wanted Oreo shakes.

Last week, Turner-Smith confirmed in her Instagram story that she and Jackson were expecting a girl. The model and actress posted a video showing the baby moving on her belly, and referred to the baby as "her."

“Favorite moments with the baby. Can you see her dancing there? Every time I try to record she stops, "wrote Turner-Smith.

The Brit also told a Twitter fan that she doesn't think anyone is "ready,quot; to have a baby, but there were definitely certain boxes she wanted to check before committing. Turner-Smith said the most important thing for her was to be with someone she knew would be a great life partner because life has so many variables. But once he knew he had met the right person, he was not afraid.

Jackson and Turner-Smith began dating in late 2018, and the couple was seen in a Beverly Hills, California, court in August 2019. According to We weekly, the couple was there to obtain a marriage license. Neither Jackson nor Turner-Smith have publicly confirmed that they are husband and wife, and are unlikely to do so.

"People are taking what they want," said Turner-Smith. "But, when people say,quot; congratulations, "I say,quot; thank you. "

The actress also revealed that she and Jackson are considering raising their baby outside of the United States due to racial dynamics. Turner-Smith, who was born in Peterborough, England, says that white supremacy is open in the United States and that he doesn't want to raise his children here. Joshua Jackson is also not American, as he was born and raised in Canada.

"I don't want my children to grow up doing active shooting exercises at school," said Jodie Turner-Smith.



