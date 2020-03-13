Jordyn Woods shares another beautiful look in Dubai after a hateful attack for mocking a culture

Jordyn Woods is living her best life in Dubai and she really doesn't seem to be so affected by the whole global situation that has been happening and causing fear and panic among people.

Despite all the coronavirus drama, Jordyn seems to be having a good time there, making sure to keep her fans and followers up to date by sharing new posts on social media.

She recently shared some new photos in which she is wearing a beautiful long dress that makes her look like a princess.

‘He no longer paints blank red flags Jord’ Jordyn captioned her post.

People praise her looks in the comments and send her best wishes. Other fans begged her to be really careful.

You may already be aware of the scandal Jordyn found herself in a few days ago.

Kylie Jenner's former best friend posed in front of the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her mother, Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Jodie, while wearing traditional black headscarves.

Back then, it was revealed that Jordyn was quickly criticized for "the offensive way he mocked culture and religion." One person said to Jordyn, "Haram, and you offensively mocked our religion …"

He apologized and many of his followers decided to go to the comment section and endorse it.

People said that there are some people who are offended by something these days and that you cannot do anything now to please them because all gestures have a hidden meaning no matter what you do.

Apart from this, Jordyn is probably in Dubai on business. On his way there, he posted a clip of him exercising on the plane and also posted the hashtag for his line of exercises.

That's why some of her fans believed that this is why she went there.



