Jordyn Woods says she is & # 39; properly educated & # 39; after receiving a violent reaction for using Abaya

The social media influencer also defends herself after being accused of mocking the religion of Islam for wearing the traditional garment during her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Jordyn Woods He has responded to the backlash he received for wearing an abaya during his trip to the United Arab Emirates. The 22-year-old model defended herself against accusations that she did not respect the Muslim community by wearing traditional clothing while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

In response to a comment by one of the critics, Jordyn stated that the attire was mandatory for visitors to the mosque. "I am sorry to have offended you, but to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya … In no world would I try to make fun of another person or culture," he explained.

In another post with a video of her walking and spinning in the all-black abaya, she wrote: "For those of you who don't know how to get into the mosque, you must wear an abaya. It was an amazing experience to get to see the beauty of another culture. "

Some others, meanwhile, criticized her for still showing her hair through the abaya. One person noted that "the goal" of an abaya is "to cover its hair," to which the former reality star replied, "Understood." Responding to a similar comment, she wrote: "I just received a proper education. Thank you sister."

Jordyn, who has been traveling in the Middle East, previously sparked romance rumors with the French singer. Dadju with his trip to Dubai. The 28-year-old singer, married with two children, shared on Instagram Stories a video of the influencer from social networks smiling while posing on the city street.

Jordyn also shared a video of a card sent by Dadju with "Tu m & # 39; as fait bobo au coeur", which translates as "My heart ached", according to Google, written on it. Red flower petals were seen on the surface of what looked like a table, possibly as another romantic gesture from the soul and R&B singer.

Fans quickly expressed their confusion upon learning that Dadju is a married man. "Uhm is married … with children," said an Instagram user. Someone else commented, "She has something for unavailable men. He married a woman."

However, someone else thought that Jordyn and Dadju's trip to Dubai was to shoot a music video. "He's married. It's for a music video," said the person.