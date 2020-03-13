Jordyn Woods is criticized for "the offensive way she mocked culture and religion,quot; after sharing this photo with her mother and sister; The model presents an answer

Jordyn Woods can't seem to take a break. The model and influencer recently took to social media, where she posted some stunning photos that were taken during her trip to Abu Dhabi, and all hell broke loose.

Kylie Jenner's former best friend posed in front of the famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi with her mother.

Elizabeth and her younger sister, Jodie, while wearing traditional black scarves.

Jordyn was quickly criticized for "the offensive way in which he mocked culture and religion." One person said to Jordyn, "You and Haram have offensively mocked our religion …"

She apologized and many of her followers decided to back her up.

Many ran in the comment section to offer their support for Jordyn.

A social media user stated: “Beautiful Mar Sha Allah, thank you for respecting the Muslim community by wearing the abaya. You and your family should ignore negative comments from some people. Instead of giving negative comments, they should have shown gratitude for you and your family in honor of the Muslim religion, as you have shown great respect in covering yourself before entering the mosque. 🙌😘💖 "

The person shared, “How did he make fun of your religion? It seems that they abide by the laws of the country. Girl, don't worry about it, and we know you had no bad intentions. And thanks for using the abaya; you all look beautiful mashallah 💖 much love. "

The fan revealed, "She is literally following the rules they set. She respectfully follows them. I don't understand why you did something so positive so negative."

A fourth comment read: "I am a Muslim, and I did not find it offensive in any way because if you know Saudi Arabia or any Muslim country, they require you to wear hijabs and dress modestly. Sorry, but the ignorance has just disappeared. How Is she making fun of religion if she and her family follow the rules set by religion? "You don't even know your own religion."

This sponsor stated: "For some of you to be so 'religious', you are certainly showing how truly hateful you are. The girl was trying to show respect. Instead of teaching all of you, choose to be rude and unpleasant in your comments. I think that it shows a lot about your character instead of hers. You know that when you visit that mosque, all tourists should wear a hijab that also provide🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ ignorance is happiness ”

Ad

Jordyn is going global.



Post views:

one