Jordin Sparks' husband Dana Isaiah closes split rumor: Internet is a wild place

The husband of the former winner of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He previously sparked a breakup rumor after he posted a cryptic tweet that said, 'You can't force someone to stay married to you.'

Jordin Sparks& # 39; Marriage with Dana Isaiah is still strong. Hours after his cryptic tweet sparked speculation, there are troubles in paradise, the husband of "American idol"Alumbre made things clear by posting a simple statement on social media along with a photo of them.

Taking up his Instagram account on Thursday, March 12, Isaiah said, "The internet is a wild place." He also added three emojis that laugh on the floor and a palm face emoji to emphasize his statement. The photo he uploaded along with his clarification showed him and his wife smiling from ear to ear.

Despite Isaiah's attempt to spread the breakup rumors, one user in particular seemed to have second thoughts about the matter. "But you publish it," said the user. Responding to the comment, Isaiah replied, "I posted a general message. Neither I nor my wife have made a fool of ourselves publicly. It's my fault assuming everyone would be brighter. It won't happen again."

In addition to Instagram, Isaiah has also used his Twitter account to emphasize that he and Sparks are fine. "Trust me when I say this. If my wife and I were having trouble … NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. LOL," he tweeted.

Supporting Isaiah's denial, Sparks turned to his own social media page to talk about him and his one-year-old son, Dana. Along with a photo of his happy family, the 30-year-old singer said, "These two are my heart." She added in the same caption: "We were & # 39; fimmin & # 39; before the rain today! Stay safe out there everyone!"

Isaiah posted a comment about her marriage to Sparks on Wednesday night, March 11. At the time, he tweeted, "You can't force someone to stay married to you. Especially after you make them look like a fool in public twice. God isn't in it."

Other Twitter users quickly asked what he meant by that post and speculated if he was talking about his marriage to Sparks. However, a user named Daniela Robinson stated that the post was about her, as she noted: "Jordin and Dana are very happily married. Dana is one of my best friends and the tweet was about me and my divorce."