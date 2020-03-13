JoJo Siwa talks about Elliot Brown dating rumors: he's a friend of the family

Instagram

Without giving a definitive answer to a question about the state of their relationship, the YouTube star says that she had a great time. with him and praises him as & # 39; an incredible child & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

JoJo Siwa is clearing up growing speculation that he might be dating Elliot Brown. Just over a week after sparking rumors about the state of her relationship by posting photos of her with the boy from her home state of Nebraska, the YouTube star clarified that he is actually a "family friend."

Siwa was touring Jason Kennedy's house on Monday, March 9 in the E! Episode "In the Room" when the TV presenter saw a framed photo of her and Elliot. He led Kennedy to pick up recent rumors about Siwa and Brown when he asked, "Would you mind saying something about it? Is he a friend, someone you are good with, do you like, are you dating?"

%MINIFYHTMLcc384328405c086d2307398b18f5b1db11% %MINIFYHTMLcc384328405c086d2307398b18f5b1db12%

In response, the "Boomerang" singer explained, "Elliot is his name, he's been friends with my family, oh my gosh. I've known him since he was eight years old! Ever since he was eight years old!" She revealed that she "actually spoke to him" about how he was going to deal with the swirling speculation about the two, noting that she knew it "will one day arise."

Although they insist that they are only friends, the former "Dancing moms"Star couldn't help but go crazy for Brown." He came here and we had a great time. And he's an amazing kid, "she said. Then she went on to say that she was" really excited to see him this weekend, "adding that" he'll be back here. "

The 16-year-old YouTube personality further emphasized that the "Brown family are the kindest people and we have been friends forever." She also told Kennedy that her family often joked that she and Brown "would be cute together." When Kennedy agreed that the two looked "cute together," she replied that "she agreed with that."

Siwa sparked dating rumors with Brown in late February after she uploaded photos of them spending time together. In early March, she posted a TikTok video that captured her wearing a green headband and floral top as she danced alongside him on a street. "We were waiting to cross the street and we lost the signal to walk 3 times for this tik tok … definitely worth it," he wrote in an accompanying caption.