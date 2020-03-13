Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers close nightly shows amid a coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLe60c89c026076422e01ce22171dd7a4711% %MINIFYHTMLe60c89c026076422e01ce22171dd7a4712%

The producers of & # 39; The Wendy Williams Show & # 39; They have also briefed staff on the decision to run out of light after the New York governor and commander introduce restrictions on public gatherings, venues and events.

New York's main talk shows close a day after producers announced they would continue without studio hearings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon","Late night with Seth Meyers"and" The Wendy Williams Show "will go dark as of Friday, March 13 when the Governor and Mayor of the Big Apple introduce restrictions on public gatherings, venues and events.

"The Tonight Show," which will air Thursday without a studio audience, and "Late Night" will stop production through its previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week beginning March 23.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future programs as we get closer to the start of production," an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

Producers of Wendy Williams& # 39; Show staff informed of the closure of production on Thursday afternoon.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority," reads a statement. "Given the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be suspended indefinitely … We will continue to monitor the situation with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thanks for all you do and please stay safe! "

New York has quickly become a ghost town of sports and entertainment thanks to coronavirus-related cancellations, with Broadway bosses shutting down all theatrical productions for at least a month and movie executives postponing blockbuster releases like "A quiet place: part II","No time to die","Mulan"Y"F9Meanwhile, all basketball, soccer, ice hockey and baseball games have been canceled until the end of the month, and many music events and concerts have been ruled out.