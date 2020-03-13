JetBlue prohibits passengers with coronaviruses who did not admit pending results

%MINIFYHTMLc8a4b4d7ce785086ba09e7a5c21edffb11% %MINIFYHTMLc8a4b4d7ce785086ba09e7a5c21edffb12%

On Wednesday night, a passenger on JetBlue flight 253 from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida, learned in the air that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. JetBlue has since banned the airline passenger for failing to report his condition before boarding.

"Last night's event put our crew members, customers, and federal and local officials in a disturbing situation that could have been easily avoided," JetBlue said in a statement, "and as such this customer will not be allowed to fly in JetBlue in the future. "

With 114 passengers on board, the flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport remained on the runway for hours after landing, while health authorities were called to the scene. Once passengers were allowed to disembark, the plane was disinfected according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Scott Rodman, who told CNBC that he was sitting near the infected passenger during the flight, after the passengers were transferred, they were taken to a meeting room at the airport to speak with health department officials.

"From what we were told, he had been screened for the virus two days ago," Rodman said. "When he was sitting on the plane, he received a phone call or a text message saying it was a positive test."

In Rodman's interview with CNBC, he said the travelers were not told to quarantine and be free to leave, and that health officials would later check in and check on passengers.

"They told us we were fine to do whatever we want," said Rodman. "And they told us that because he was not sneezing or coughing at all, that we were fine."

Lacy Larson, a spokeswoman for Palm Beach International Airport, told The Washington Post that the airport underwent a thorough cleanup upon learning of the passenger's test result and resumed normal operation.

“We are following all the guidelines provided by the Department of Health, of course, and the CDC. We are taking additional steps to ensure a clean environment at the airport, "he said." We are increasing the sterilization of high-traffic areas, high-touch areas, facilities in general. "

JetBlue carried out the cleaning of the JFK Gate 7 area where the flight departed, in addition to other areas with which the infected passenger came into contact based on images from security cameras, such as security checkpoints, restrooms, kiosks and surrounding doors.

"This is above the improved cleanup protocols that have been implemented at JFK Airport," the Port Authority said in a statement. "These protocols include disinfection at least twice a day of all common and high-point-of-contact areas with EPA-approved and CDC-supported antiviral disinfectants, plus nightly deep cleaning of all terminal areas."

CDC and JetBlue are asking concerned travelers who have the virus not to fly until they have been cleared by a healthcare professional. JetBlue is one of many airlines that offers customers the option to change travel plans by waiving standard fares for changes and cancellations.

Those who believe they have been exposed to the new coronavirus and are experiencing symptoms should call their doctor. The CDC cautions those at greatest risk of avoiding crowded places and nonessential travel.

