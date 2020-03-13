Jessica Simpson reveals how unorthodox she gets her daughter to stop crying

Jessica Simpson has her own way of calming her young children. BangShowBiz recently reported that Jessica Simpson had to sing the national anthem of the United States in order for her daughter to stop crying.

The 39-year-old performer claims she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; to her 7-year-old girl, Maxwell, because normal lullabies didn't work.

Fans of the pop star-turned-actress know she has another child with her man, Eric Johnson, named Ace, as well as Birdie, who is 11 months old. When Simpson appeared The Kelly Clarkson show, She told the host that she was singing lullabies one night, but nothing worked.

Simpson joked with the host that many of the old-school lullabies have grim endings. Instead of singing songs with sad stories, Jessica chose to sing about the United States, and her daughter finally stopped crying. In addition to caring for her children, Jessica's career has continued to rise, albeit through different means.

Last month Jessica admitted that her children were surprised by the success of the launch of her new book, Open book. In fact, the artist claims that her family is incredibly proud of her memories, including her husband, Eric, whom she married in 2014.

According to Jessica, there is no better sense of pride in what you do than when your children are happy for them. Jessica's authenticity and honesty in her memoirs apparently also had a very positive impact on her fans.

Jessica explained that people have been relying on her experiences in the book, which she has enjoyed immensely, especially considering that all she has done is share her past difficulties with the public. The star added that there were "many moments in the book that relate,quot; to her fans.

Jessica fans know that she just dropped her book, Open book, earlier this year, which was widely reported in the media, including some of her past relationships, challenges with abuse, and substance problems.

Ad

Simpson's former partner Nick Lachey later responded to the memoirs by mocking the fact that his father, who was once a psychologist, later declared himself gay.



Post views:

0 0