Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart address fans about suspension and coronavirus

The Celtics were scheduled to face the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

That changed after the NBA suspended its season on Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Instead of playing against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart addressed Celtics fans on Friday night about the league's suspension and the coronavirus.

Jayson Tatum texted fans in a video on the NBA's Instagram page on Friday night and advised them to stay safe.

"During this time, we should all be watching each other," said Tatum. “Stay calm, stay safe. Everyone takes steps like washing their hands regularly, avoiding large crowds.

"If you are coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth," Tatum continued. "These are tough times, but we will get through them together. We just wanted to say that we love our NBA fans and that we will be out soon. Thank you."

Smart was a little more jokey in tone to his message.

"Welp. I guess from a half-full glass perspective," Smart wrote in a tweet. "I can't be fined more than $ for a while!"

Smart returned to a more serious tone at the conclusion of his tweet.

"Doing well. Layin low," wrote Smart. "All of you be careful and take care of yourselves. Spend time with your loved ones. If something good comes out of this it will be that we all reduce our lives a little! Much love!"

The Celtics, who faced the Jazz on March 6, said in a statement that the players and staff will be quarantined over the weekend and will be tested for the coronavirus during that time.