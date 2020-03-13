Jay-Z shoots his NFL controversy through the & # 39; flow capacitor & # 39; by Jay Electronica

%MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d211% %MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d212%

https://www.beyonce.com/

In addition to questioning the logic behind the accusations of & # 39; exhaustion & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Empire State of Mind & # 39; He is compared to Cleveland Browns star player Odell Beckham Jr. in the new song.

Up News Info –

Jay Z He has mocked accusations that suggest he sold himself to do business with the heads of the National Football League (NFL), insisting that he doesn't need the money.

Hit maker "Empire State of Mind" stunned fans last summer (19) when he partnered with NFL officials through his firm Roc Nation, and was named the organization's live music entertainment strategist, overseeing great concerts including Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraSuper Bowl halftime show in early February.

%MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d213% %MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d214%

The hip-hop mogul faced a backlash from the movement, having previously criticized NFL executives' treatment of the quarterback. Colin Kaepernick, who has been without a job since the end of the 2016/2017 season after kneeling down during the US national anthem. USA to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

%MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d215% %MINIFYHTML6728e87707f8ac22b09366b90c02b1d216%

Jay-Z previously defended the trade deal and insisted that his ultimate goal is to use his new position within the organization to promote various social justice initiatives, bolstering efforts with the $ 100 million promised by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the next decade. .

Now the rapper is responding to critics once again on the song, as a featured artist on Jay Electronica's long-awaited debut album, "A Written Testimony."

In the song "Flux Capacitor," Jay-Z questions the logic behind the "exhaustion" allegations and compares himself to the star player of the Cleveland Browns. Odell Beckham Jr., who is known for his one-handed catches.

<br />

"Why would I sell? I'm already rich, it doesn't make sense / I have more money than Goodell, a complete NFL bank," he says. "He did it with one hand like Odell, handcuffed to a jail / I would have stayed on the sidelines if they could have tackled the same thing."

<br />

"Written Testimony" fell on Friday, March 13.