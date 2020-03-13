James Bond Kevlar case makes cheap Nokia phone look bulletproof

Images of what appears to be a new 007 brand Kevlar case for the HMD Nokia 6.2 phone have been leaked online, and it almost made the mid-range phone seem bulletproof. The images were published on Twitter by WinFutureRoland Quandt, and show what is surely the result of the brand partnership that HMD announced last week, which will also see its first 5G phone appear in the next James Bond movie. No time to die. The case was previously leaked to a list of retailers discovered earlier this month by NPU.

The move to Nokia is a great move for Bond, which has always been more of a Sony man in the past. Pierce Brosnan used a Sony Ericsson JB988 to control a car The tomorrow Never DieFor example, while Daniel Craig has used Sony Ericsson M600i, C902 and K800i phones (identified thanks to T3 detective). However, the association was tense on one occasion when Daniel Craig refused to pose with a Sony Xperia Z4. "The thinking, subjectively / objectively, is that James Bond uses only the 'best', and in his opinion, the Sony phone is not the 'best'," a later leaked email reads.

Now, we wouldn't go so far as to say that HMD phones are the best either, but if Bond is looking for a solid mid-range phone, it could make it much worse. An earlier leak suggested that the cases will sell for € 25, be available later this month, and there will also be a version available for the Nokia 7.2 and 6.2. However, it is not known if the cases are bulletproof, but we are guessing that they are not.