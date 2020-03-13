Jackie Long praises 50 cents despite past enmity over alleged debt

%MINIFYHTML73bab687a604b3d92123e33a4fd60bc811% %MINIFYHTML73bab687a604b3d92123e33a4fd60bc812%

Fofty called Jackie in May 2019 in an Instagram post, accusing him of owing him the debt for a long time before adding that he saved Jackie as Sean & # 39; P. Diddy & # 39; Combs wanted to kill him.

Jackie Long You only have good words for 50 cents even though he used to be fighting with the latter, who claimed he owed him money. While stopping at "One on One with Fox Soul" Keyshia ColeThe actor went to his Internet back and forth in 2019.

"I think you owe me right now," Jackie said about overpaying the "Power"star and creator. When Keyshia asked him if he had paid Fofty in full, he replied:" Hell no! Nipsey HussleAnd what 50 made was not only fun, but it was entertaining in a way of saying someone owed him money. "

Jackie went on to say that he admired Fif, whom he considered a brother, for being an entrepreneur. They seemed close when Jackie revealed that they would discuss their respective project when they date together.

Keyshia tried to get him to talk when Fif protected him for not paying his loan, but instead sang praise for the rapper "In Da Club". "Scream at Fifty," added Jackie. "He's a great father. A great friend. And we're doing a lot of things that we're going to 'surprise the world with' and I'm not going to talk about it now. I'll let him do his job."

Fofty called Jackie in May 2019, accusing him of owing him his lifetime debt. "This punk a ** n *** a @jackielong better give me my money. You in BET now you can have mine dumb on Monday," said Fif. Jackie responded quickly in the comment section, claiming that she had already paid $ 250,000.

"Jacki is interested in Jackie, you have to pay me," Fif replied. Then he dragged Sean "P Diddy"Comb the argument while writing," Puff was going to kill you fool. I saved your life n *** a. "

Jackie apparently didn't think he owed her money after paying her $ 250,000. Taking to her own Instagram page, Jackie wrote next to a photo of Fif, "If you give me money and I'll pay you back right away why the hell are you mad. Fuck off here !!!!"