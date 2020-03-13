Ja & # 39; net Dubois died of cardiac arrest, coroners confirm

WENN / Nikki Nelson

However, coroners also discovered that the late actress suffered from peripheral vascular disease, a blood circulation disorder, and chronic kidney disease for years.

Beloved actress Ja & # 39; net Dubois died as a result of cardiac arrest, coroners have ruled.

The "The Good Times" star died in his sleep last month, and California authorities have now listed the heart problem as his immediate cause of death.

However, they also discovered that he had been suffering silently for years with peripheral vascular disease, a blood circulation disorder, and chronic kidney disease, despite the fact that his family members insisted that he had no known diseases before his lost.

Hypertension was also seen as a contributing factor in his unexpected death, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The document reveals that the remains of the 74-year-old woman have since been cremated, with some of her ashes strewn in the sea.