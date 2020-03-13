It's crazy to assume that a college basketball champion can be identified without the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTMLf692efba1532ab5c964b6db0fa8268ce11% %MINIFYHTMLf692efba1532ab5c964b6db0fa8268ce12%

We can pretend as much as we want. We can look at the top of the various computer rankings and see who is ranked number 1. We can look at the top of the surveys. We can run a computer simulation or play with our best electronic athletes, or whatever they are called.

However, there is no way to reach a true champion for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Because the greatest glory of this sport is contained in this declaration: we do not do it by a forceful vote.

The champion is identified over the course of 67 games spread over 20 days as March runs through April. It's even more games than that, really, because the official qualification for the men's basketball championship is achieved throughout the 32 league championships. They are all part of what is known as March Madness, even if the registered version is specific to the NCAA Tournament.

For 58 years, from 1936 to 1994, the people who run college football were content to do so by vote. By vote! It's even clearer how absurd that is now that we've been left to reflect on an empty month that should have been filled with buzzers, double-digit seed scares, instant celebrities, and finally a true national champion.

Others ridicule this process, alleging that it does not always identify the "best,quot; team. In fact, this is true for all sports where the playoffs are part of the process, by choice or by necessity. In particular, in football leagues, such as the Premier League of England, 20 teams participate and play a full schedule of all against all. The champion is the one with the best record when this schedule is completed. This is not possible in North American leagues that contain more teams than can accommodate equivalent programming.

The playoffs were essentially invented to solve this, and a competition that includes 353 teams certainly needs that device.

Kansas had the best regular season among all Division I basketball teams. There can be little doubt of that. The Jayhawks defeated two of the other most accomplished teams, Dayton and Baylor (although Baylor also got them once). They lost just three games and ended on a 16-game winning streak. They won the regular season Big 12 Conference championship by two complete games.

Among the computer rankings, Kansas was No. 1 in the KenPom rankings (ahead of Gonzaga), No. 1 in the Sagarin rankings (ahead of Gonzaga), No. 1 in ESPN's BPI ( ahead of Duke), the No. 1 record-breaking ESPN Force (ahead of Baylor), No. 2 on the NCAA network (behind Gonzaga).

That would have made the Jayhawks the favorites in the tournament.

It does not make them the champion.

In this sport, championships are won on the court. It requires six wins, be it as decisive as Gonzaga over Fairleigh Dickinson in 2019 (87-49) or as close as Villanova over North Carolina in 2016 (77-74, with Kris Jenkins triple on the buzzer).

Kansas could well have endured those three weeks and been the team to lift the trophy at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Or it could have been the Zags or Dayton or Kentucky or some unlikely midfield team, like Connecticut 2014, a No. 7 seed. Who could have been a seed 7 capable of winning the title? No idea. No one saw UConn return at that time.

However, we all saw it happen. We saw the Huskies rescue themselves from a 70-67 deficit with 50 seconds remaining against Saint Joseph & # 39; s to win in overtime. I saw him at a media reception thrown at a Marriott hotel by the host school, North Carolina, for the Raleigh first-round site. We saw them mistreat villain No. 2 Villanova, their not-so-old rival from the Grand Orient. I saw that at a RDU area sports bar with a new friend I had met at the tournament, Robbie Rosenhaus. Dress up UConn defeat the state of Iowa in Sweet 16; I didn't because I was covering Michigan by beating Tennessee and Kentucky's classic victory over Louisville in Indianapolis. I saw the Huskies return to Michigan State applying a full-field press that the Spartans couldn't handle as I prepared for the Michigan-Kentucky regional final.

And then I saw the two games the Huskies won in the regional final at AT,amp;T Stadium from my press seat on the court.

We will not see such a thing this year.

Without madness, without champion. Is that how it works.