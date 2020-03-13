Italy's health system moans under coronavirus, a warning to the world

ROME – The mayor of a town complained that doctors were forced to decide not to treat the very old, leaving them to die. In another city, patients with coronavirus pneumonia were sent home. Elsewhere, a nurse collapsed with her mask on, her photograph becoming an icon of overwhelmed medical personnel.

In less than three weeks, the coronavirus has overloaded the health care system throughout northern Italy. It has turned the Lombardy region into a grim view of what lies ahead for countries if they cannot slow the spread of the virus and "flatten the curve,quot; for new cases, allowing patients to be treated without affecting hospital capacity. .

Otherwise, even hospitals in developed countries with the best medical care in the world are at risk of becoming screening rooms, forcing ordinary doctors and nurses to make extraordinary decisions about who can live and who can die. Rich northern Italy is already facing a version of that nightmare.

"This is a war," said Massimo Puoti, chief of infectious medicine at Milan's Niguarda hospital, one of the largest in Lombardy, the region of northern Italy at the heart of the country's coronavirus epidemic.

He said the goal was to limit infections, prevent the epidemic, and learn more about the nature of the enemy. "We need time."

This week, Italy implemented draconian measures: restricting movement and closing all stores except pharmacies, supermarkets and other essential services. But they did not arrive in time to prevent the emergence of cases that have deeply undermined the capacity of even a well-regarded health care system.

The Italian experience has highlighted the need to act decisively, quickly and early, long before the numbers of cases appear to reach crisis levels. At that point, it may already be too late to avoid a spike in cases that extend systems beyond their limits.

Given that Italy appears to have exceeded that threshold, its doctors are in an extraordinary position, largely invisible to developed European countries with public health systems since World War II.

Regular doctors are suddenly shifting to the war position. They face triage issues as surgeries are canceled, respirators become rare resources, and officials propose turning abandoned exhibition spaces into vast intensive care rooms.

Hospitals are erecting inflatable tents for infectious diseases on their grounds. In Brescia, patients crowd the corridors.

"We live in a system where we guarantee everyone's health and the right to be cured," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday in announcing measures to keep Italians at home.

"It is a base, a pillar, and I would say that it is a characteristic of our system of civilization," he said. "And so we cannot afford to let our guard down."

For now, Italian public health experts argue that the system, while deeply challenged, remains, and that all the thousands of people who receive tests, emergency room visits and intensive care get it for free, keeping it intact. the central principle of Italian democracy. .

But before the Lombardy region centralized its communication on Thursday and seemed to silence the doctors and nurses who spoke about the conditions, disturbing images emerged of life within the trenches against the infection.

A photo of a nurse, Elena Pagliarini, who collapsed face-down with her mask at a hospital in the northern city of Cremona after 10 straight hours of work, became a symbol of an overwhelmed system.

"We are on our last legs, physically and physiologically," said Francesca Mangiatordi, a colleague who took the photo on Italian television on Wednesday, urging people to protect themselves to prevent the spread of the virus. "Otherwise, the situation will collapse, as long as it hasn't."

A doctor in a Bergamo hospital published a graphic account of social health stress this week due to the overwhelming number of patients.

"The war has literally exploded and the battles are uninterrupted day and night," wrote the doctor, Daniele Macchini, calling the situation an "epidemiological disaster,quot; that has "overwhelmed,quot; the doctors.

Fabiano Di Marco, chief of pulmonology at Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he fell asleep in his office, said Thursday that doctors literally "draw a line on the floor to divide the clean part of the hospital from the dirty one." Where everything they touch is considered contagious.

Giorgo Gori, the mayor of Bergamo, said that in some cases in Lombardy the gap between resources and the huge influx of patients "forced doctors to decide not to intubate some very old patients,quot;, essentially leaving them to die.

"If there were intensive care units," he added, "it would have been possible to save more lives."

Di Marco disputed his mayor's claim, saying that they all received care, although he added: "It is clear that at this time, in some cases, it could happen that we have a comparative evaluation between patients."

On Thursday, Flavia Petrini, president of the Italian College of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Reanimation and Intensive Care, said her group had issued guidelines on what to do in a period bordering on "disaster medicine,quot; in times of war.

"In a context of severe scarcity of health resources," the guidelines say, intensive care should be given to "patients with the best chance of success,quot; and priority should be given to those with the "best life expectancy."

The guidelines also say that "for the sake of maximizing benefits for the greatest number," limits could be established in intensive care units to reserve scarce resources for those who have, first, "a higher probability of survival and, secondly, , who have more potential years of life. "

"No one is being expelled, but we are offering priority criteria," said Petrini. "These choices are made in normal times, but what is not normal is when you have to help 600 people at a time."

Giulio Gallera, the Lombardy official who directs the emergency response, said Thursday that he hoped the guidelines would never be necessary.

He also said the region was working with Italy's civil protection agency to study the possibility of using an exhibition space abandoned by canceled conventions as a 500-bed intensive care room.

But, he said, the region needed doctors and respirators.

"The outbreak has put hospitals under stress that has been unprecedented since World War II," said Massimo Galli, director of infectious diseases at the Sacco University hospital in Milan, which is treating many of the coronavirus patients. "If the tide continues to rise, attempts to build dams to hold it back will become increasingly difficult."

The San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia. —Andrea Mantovani / The New York Times

Galli noted that while government emergency decrees had tried to boost the hiring of thousands of doctors and health workers, including medical residents in their later years of medical school, it took time to train new doctors, including those transferred from other departments, who had little experience with infectious diseases. Doctors are also very exposed to contagion.

Matteo Stocco, director of the San Paolo and San Carlo hospitals in Milan, said 13 of his staff were home after testing positive for the virus. One of his top emergency room doctors was also infected, he said, "after three weeks of continuous work, day and night in the field."

Puoti, of the Niguarda hospital, said the doctors stayed away from each other in the cafeteria, wore masks during staff meetings and avoided meeting in small rooms. Still, he said, some had been infected, creating the risk of further staff shortages.

"We are trying to maintain a humanely sustainable level of work," he said. "Because this thing is going to last."

He said the hospital was trying to buy more respirators and preparing for the possibility that patients would come not only from the surrounding cities, but due to a wave of infections in Milan.

Stocco said that time had already come.

Fifty people showed up in the emergency room Thursday afternoon with breathing problems, he said. The hospital had already canceled surgeries, diverted beds and ventilators to coronavirus patients, and doubled its intensive care capacity.

"The infection is here," he said.

Carlo Palermo, president of the association representing doctors in Italy's public hospitals, said the system had been maintained until now, despite years of budget cuts. It also helped, he said, that it was a public system. If it had been an insurance-based system, there would have been a "fragmented,quot; response, he said.

New beds arrived last month at a hospital in Codogno, near Lodi, in northern Italy. —Luca Bruno / AP

He said that since about 50% of people who tested positive for the virus required some form of hospitalization, there was obvious stress on the system. But the 10% who need intensive care, which takes two to three weeks in the hospital, "can overwhelm responsiveness."

Many experts have pointed out that if northern Italy's rich and sophisticated health care system cannot bear the brunt of the outbreak, it is highly unlikely that the poorer south can cope.

If the virus spread south at the same rate, Palermo said, "the system will not be maintained and we will not be able to secure care."

Many experts have warned that Italy is about 10 days ahead of other European countries in the development of its outbreak. Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has raised the alarm that around 70% of Germans could contract the virus.

And reports of the overwhelmed Italian system have resonated in the United States, where President Donald Trump closed flights to foreigners from Europe on Wednesday night.

"The Italian disease is becoming a European disease and Trump, with his decision, is trying to prevent it from becoming an American disease," said Romano Prodi, a former Italian prime minister and chairman of the European Union commission.

"In any case, I think coronavirus is already an American problem," he said, adding that, due to the difference in the healthcare system, "it may be more serious than the European one."