Israel's coronavirus crisis allows Netanyahu to take the initiative

But the virus has demonstrated Mr. Netanyahu's leadership skills as he moved proactively and decisively to stop its spread, greatly kidnapping the country by ordering all newcomers from abroad to quarantine, exchanging ideas with foreign leaders for telephone and video conferencing and promising subsidies to stabilize the economy

"For Netanyahu it is the crisis as always," said Mitchell Barak, a Jerusalem-based political consultant and pollster. "People can say that they are doing too much, but nobody is going to say that they are not doing enough." It is definitely raising political capital. "

Critics have accused Mr. Netanyahu of exploiting the situation for political gain.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is squeezing every ounce of political and propaganda benefit from the coronavirus at a time of uncertainty and anxiety about the future," Yossi Verter, a political columnist, wrote in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper on Friday. "This is your big moment."

He added: "Your current unrestricted effort not only to manage the crisis but to manage your RP is a clear indication of your intention to take advantage of the situation for your personal interests."

After holding the outcome of the March 2 election too early, Netanyahu's right wing and religious party bloc fell short, for the third time in the past 12 months, of winning enough electoral support to form a majority government.

Gantz hoped to be able to arm a minority government with the external support of the Arab parties. Those hopes have been dashed, but Gantz is still making efforts to secure enough recommendations to get the first chance to build a coalition.

For a time, Mr. Netanyahu had appeared almost depressed. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, he's in his element, issuing detailed health directives, even pulling a crumpled kerchief out of his pocket to demonstrate good practice, while presenting his opponents' maneuvers after this month's election. like petty and partisan politics. So far, his harsh containment policies have earned him credit for proving prophetic.