iOS 14 will bring big changes to the iPhone, this is what they would look like: BGR

iOS 14 will introduce several major changes based on recent discoveries in the leaked code, including a new way to display apps on the home screen.

The designers have already submitted renders based on these leaks that show us what a list-based app layout could look like on the iPhone.

The new iOS 14 home screen design could make it easier for iPhone users to interact with some of their favorite apps and access notifications.

We are about three months away from Apple's WWDC 2020 event, which is where Apple will present all its software innovation for iPhone, Mac, Watch, TV and home. Even if the coronavirus outbreak worsens by then and Apple is forced to cancel the event in person, the company will likely reveal upcoming versions of its operating systems through a virtual press conference. iOS 14 will be the star of the show, as the iPhone remains Apple's most important product. But a massive iOS 14 leak a few days ago revealed several new features Apple is bringing with it in iOS 14, including a big change that's coming to the home screen. And the designers have now created renders that try to guess how these changes could be presented on the iPhone.

Apple reportedly will allow iPhone users to view apps on the home screen differently by adding a new page or a new mode with a scrollable list of apps. That might come in handy for some people as it could provide quick access to frequently used apps or apps that Siri recommends based on context.

Designer Parker Ortolani came up with a design for the feature rumored below:

%MINIFYHTML71c0303cb6ca88236db280a9d2a785d815% %MINIFYHTML71c0303cb6ca88236db280a9d2a785d816% based on @ 9to5macAccording to reports, I prepared a concept for the list view home screen. I hope they make it more customizable than watchOS, but if I had to guess, it would look like this. In abc view there would be a letter slider on the right side. pic.twitter.com/dKMvAyzpQr – Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

While it looks cool, it's also weird to see apps organized that way. But that is probably because Apple has only shown apps in a grid on the iPhone and iPad since it released the original iPhone in 2007.

The designer also devised a method for displaying folders in the rumor list:

I have been trying to think about how folders might be affected by this. I came up with a collapsible nested list view. If you dragged an app in abc mode, that app would move to its correct alphabetical location. pic.twitter.com/jyRbgwDojU – Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

In other images, Ortolani scoffed at other rumored features of iOS 14, including default wallpaper, alarm detectors, and app categories:

They scoffed at some more screens based on @ 9to5mac Reports … View wallpaper categories, alarm detectors, default apps, Siri tips on the list home screen, and more. pic.twitter.com/C27HB6QZIB – Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

the Configurations The app might also see various design changes, allowing you to select how the apps will be displayed:

Another look at the conceptual work I've been working on for iOS 14 … here's a possible layout for the display settings that includes the theme, home screen style, and icon size. pic.twitter.com/Q3wsBmXvAP – Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) March 12, 2020

The following image shows the rumors Exercise routine Features coming to iOS 14:

Finally, the designer envisioned the new door knock notification, as well as the new user interface for the wallpaper picker:

Ortolani wasn't the only person trying to figure out what these rumored iOS 14 features would look like in real life. iSpazio It also produced some renders showing a new claims-based app fix.

Here, the designer uses more of the available space for each application to display contextual information. For example, him Messages the app will tell you how many new messages are waiting while Home The app may remind you to turn off the lights when you're not at home.

A key feature shown in these renders is the ability to sort applications by various parameters. You may want to see the latest apps open on phones, the ones you use frequently, or just the apps that have new notifications.

Image source: iSpazio and Anthony Boyd Graphics

As exciting as these renderings can be, we're still only seeing conceptual images that have nothing to do with the real thing. Apple's actual design for the new iOS home screen has not been leaked alongside the newly discovered iOS 14 code, so these might end up close to nothing like the real thing.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR