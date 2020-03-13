Internet Urges Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King to Intervene in Harvey Weinstein's Sentence

WENN / Jeff Spicer / Derrick Salte

Waiting for a documentary from the two journalists, a fan asks: "I see that the Oprah and Gayle homie was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual crimes … When will that documentary be released?"

Oprah Winfrey Y Gayle King They had their trending names on Twitter hours after it was revealed that Harvey weinstein He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. People asked the two television personalities to break the silence on the matter amid accusations that they only cover sexual assault allegations against men of color.

"Black Twitter is on Oprah and Gayle is a **," one tweeted on Wednesday, March 11. Along with a GIF featuring Oprah, another fan wrote on the blue bird app, "While I wait for Oprah and Gayle to say something."

"I'm glad they had the same energy with Harvey Weinstein as they did with Bill. # 23Years," added another person sarcastically. "Okay, Oprah and Gayle, where's the interview? Like, everyone did it with R. Kelly. We are showing the same energy to everyone. "

Both Oprah and Gayle were charged with selectively covering sex crime news by targeting only men of color, including R. Kelly, Michael Jackson Y Kobe Bryant, while showing apparent support for Harvey Weinstein. More recently, Gayle received a great reaction for his question about the rape allegations against the late NBA star. Critics included rappers. Snoop dogg Y 50 cents.

Calling Gayle a "cowardly dog ​​b *** h" in an Instagram video, Snoop was furious, "How dare you tarnish the reputation of my mother-king-bastard …? Respect the family and back off, b *** h, before coming to look for you (sic) ". The timely warning led to King receiving a series of death threats, and Snoop later apologized for his harsh words in a follow-up video, admitting that he "overreacted" and was wrong to attack her in a "derogatory based on the emotions (sic) ".