India Reports First Coronavirus Death Amid New Restrictions | India News

India reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday when authorities ordered the closure of schools, theaters and cinemas in New Delhi for the rest of the month in a bid to keep the pandemic at bay.

The government in the southern state of Karnataka said a 76-year-old man who died Tuesday had been confirmed as a carrier of the coronavirus and was trying to locate those who had been in contact with him.

India, with its 1.3 billion people and its proximity to China, has been through the global virus crisis, which has killed more than 4,600 people, relatively unscathed.

However, the death was announced just hours after India suspended all incoming tourist visas since Friday and ordered the closure of most border points with neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Only diplomats and others on official visas will escape the crackdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has now halted all foreign ministers' travel abroad.

The health alert has grown across India as the number of cases rose from about 30 on Sunday to more than 70 on Thursday.

Although only six cases of coronavirus have been reported in the capital, the New Delhi prime minister said the city of 20 million people is now in an "epidemic,quot;.

Arvind Kejriwal ordered schools, cinemas and theaters to be closed until at least March 31 and said empty public housing blocks and hospitals under construction could be used to quarantine those infected.

"We have enough beds for quarantine facilities," the prime minister said in announcing the measures.

The southern state of Kerala has been the most affected with 17 cases. Authorities have started using GPS tracking on more than 730 people who are quarantined in the Pathanamthitta State District to make sure they don't leave their homes, the media said.