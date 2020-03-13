India releases top Kashmiri leader Farooq Abdullah after 7 months | Kashmir News News

%MINIFYHTML0864efbe4bbe8dc421fde786badf660011% %MINIFYHTML0864efbe4bbe8dc421fde786badf660012%

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Veteran politician Farooq Abdullah has been released by the Indian-administered Kashmir authorities seven months after his arrest following the revocation of the special status of the Muslim-majority region.

The 82-year-old leader is among the main leaders of the mainstream, a three-time chief minister and acting parliamentarian, who was arrested on August 5 when the Himalaya region was subjected to a strict military and communication blockade hours before the Article 370, which granted the region in dispute a measure of autonomy, was eliminated.

"I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for all of you," Abdullah said as he addressed journalists from his home where he was flanked by his family.

Abdullah said he was grateful to the people "who spoke for our freedom."

"This freedom will be completed when all the leaders are released. I hope that the Indian government will take steps to free everyone," he added. He, however, declined to answer political questions.

Her son Omar Abdullah, also a former prime minister, is still detained.

Shaleen Kabra issued a revocation of Abdullah's arrest warrant on Friday under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law under which a person can be detained for up to two years without bond. Cashmere main secretary of the home.

& # 39; A correct step & # 39;

Farooq Abdullah's daughter, Safia Abdullah Khan wrote on Twitter that "my father is a free man again."

An official source told Al Jazeera that one of the reasons for releasing Abdullah, who is 80 years old It was his health situation. The official said Abdullah underwent eye surgery two weeks ago.

"Being at an advanced stage of life, he was not maintaining well," said the official.

After the repeal of Article 370, a law that had protected the demographics of the Muslim-majority region, the Indian authorities launched a massive crackdown and arrested political leaders, separatists, and thousands of others.

While most people, including some political leaders, have been released, many remain in detention, including two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Farooq Abdullah, who often called article 370 a "matter of honor,quot; for Kashmiris, was reserved on September 15 under the PSA, a law that has been called "illegal,quot; by rights groups such as Amnesty International.

Farooq is the son of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, the highest leader in Kashmir. The Abdullah family has dominated the National Conference, the largest dominant political party in Kashmir that has ruled most of the past 70 years in the region.

In a statement, the National Conference said: "The release of Abdullah from detention will be a correct step towards restoring a true political process in Jammu and Kashmir".

"The process will receive further encouragement when party leader Omar Abdullah and other political detainees are released. We urge the government to do so as soon as possible," he said.

Earlier this month, the government restored full internet services since it was banned in August.