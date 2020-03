The coronavirus has killed at least three people in Lebanon and there are 66 confirmed cases.

The government has announced a powerful travel ban, but there are doubts that the country can cope with a full outbreak due to an unprecedented economic crisis that has weakened its health system.

%MINIFYHTML16eeb06289182099f3a9011be6f6631e11% %MINIFYHTML16eeb06289182099f3a9011be6f6631e12%

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.