In the eye of the coronavirus testing storm: Robert Redfield of the C.D.C.

In the mid-1980s, he was at the center of a different testing controversy: about how thoroughly the military should screen its members for AIDS and how they should use the results of the tests it had compiled. Dr. Redfield advocated widespread testing and monitoring as the best way to prevent the spread of the infection, while others argued that it was a way for the military to eliminate or discriminate against gay members. Later, he was the subject of a military investigation after his colleagues suspected he was exaggerating the therapeutic effects of an experimental AIDS vaccine; The investigation led to a correction in some published data, but no evidence of misconduct was found.

He retired from the military in 1996 to co-found the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, where the goal is to discover and distribute treatments for chronic viral and immune disorders, especially H.I.V. When Dr. Redfield left the institute, its co-founder, Dr. Robert C. Gallo, called him a major force in establishing programs to confront H.I.V. and hepatitis C epidemics in Baltimore and throughout the state.

He is credited with helping the institute increase its patient base to 6,000 in Baltimore and Washington, DC, and to more than 1.3 million in Africa and the Caribbean, where he also assisted with the medical response in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. He formed a He kept close contact with patients and kept photos of some of those who died of AIDS in his early days at Walter Reed in his office for years.

In his first two years at the helm of C.D.C., Dr. Redfield helped persuade Mr. Trump to take on the ambitious goal of ending the transmission of H.I.V. in the country by 2030, through increased efforts to prevent infections and treat people with the virus. And he has been a strong advocate of efforts to address opioid addiction and overdose, including sharing with the nation that one of his own children had nearly died of an overdose and that the family was struggling to find treatment for him.

Dr. Redfield's initial compensation at C.D.C. caused an embarrassing controversy shortly after taking office. After earning around $ 650,000 a year at the University of Maryland, he was hired at an annual salary of $ 375,000, substantially higher than his predecessors and his boss, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.

The exceptional payment was awarded under a federal provision that the Department of Health and Human Services may use to pay an official more than the government-approved fee if the person provides a specific scientific need that could not otherwise be met . The department said this was a rare opportunity to hire a leading virologist.

But Dr. Redfield had searched for the job for years. After Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, questioned the use of this exemption to pay him such a high fee, Dr. Redfield agreed to reduce his salary to $ 209,700.