In pictures: Coronavirus causes empty stadiums, canceled matches

The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the world sports calendar, with men's tennis closed for six weeks, the major European soccer leagues on hold, the National Hockey League (NHL) in the United States suspended, Major League Baseball (MLB) opening day postponed and tThe Formula One season was questioned with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

the National Basketball Association (NBA) suspended the season until further notice on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML270f7ac8a04368335c7413112c4a3cbb11% %MINIFYHTML270f7ac8a04368335c7413112c4a3cbb12%

In football, the national leagues, the Champions League and the 2020 European Championship were in limbo. France, Spain and the Netherlands became the last countries to suspend all matches.

Spanish giants Real Madrid quarantined their squad after a member of the club's basketball team tested positive on Thursday and their Champions League clash the last 16 at Manchester City next week was postponed.

Italy's Serie A has already stopped until at least April 3 with the country closed and two Serie A players, Manolo Gabbiadini from Sampdoria and Daniele Rugani from Juve, tested positive.