In a pandemic, everything is canceled. But not our anxiety.

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.
Days after returning from a long trip to Asia this month, I started to feel a fever. It was probably nothing, a post-trip flu, but was it?
Was each cough now full of coronavirus-laden drops? Had it been a mistake to see my parents for dinner? Shouldn't I have taken that Uber?
I went to an emergent coronavirus clinic to get tested. "Everything is fine," someone had written on a blackboard in the waiting room. Someone else had done an edit: "Everything is porcine."
As I spent time in my apartment for the two days it took me to get the results, it wasn't the monotony that struck me, but the contagious nature of fear. Friends with pregnant, elderly or sick relatives texted me constantly asking how I was feeling.
We were waiting for the green light of a negative test result. But, given the nature of the epidemic, we also expected, apparently, a higher authority to comfort us and make us believe that everything will really be all right, and soon.
Those in Hong Kong, where I worked in the New York Times office for a few weeks, were no stranger to life under the coronavirus: facial masks are everywhere, and a run on toilet paper had already hit the stores.
But panic is mounting in Australia, the United States, and several other countries. With the World Health Organization officially declaring a pandemic this week, the news updates were more like the plot of a movie than reality itself. It seems that it was worth looking at the "contagion,quot; again: the trip between the United States and Europe has been suspended; the NBA canceled its season and Disneyland is closing its doors.
I am grateful to live in a country with a public health system where testing is free and relatively easy. Australia has not (yet) experienced the degree of challenge countries like China and Italy have faced, as Tom Hanks now knows, who announced this week that he had tested positive by shooting a movie in Queensland.
But as public health systems around the world grapple with the pandemic, the rest of us are waiting and wondering when the worst will come.
In my case, two days after the test, I requested my results. Everything clear, they told me. He did not have the coronavirus. I opened the windows with relief and told everyone that we could breathe the same air again. Everything is fine, I'm fine, we're fine!
But are we?
How nervous are you about the pandemic? So what if you are doing something about it? Write me to [email protected] and let me know how you are doing.
The Times also provides free access to major coronavirus updates. You can access it here.
Now in stories of the week.
I am appalled at the expected closure of this independent service, the A.A.P. We already have such a skewed amount of newspaper ownership now, that this destroying service makes a mockery of press freedom and the necessary distance between news creators and news reports. Coupled with the continued degradation of ABC and its top stories, it hammers another nail into the coffin of fair journalism in Australia.
You will soon be at the stage where Australians can only find unbiased journalism about Australia by going to OVERSEAS sources! And how rude does that sound?
I wonder if enough of us who care about the need for fairness can buy the business and keep it intact and doing the great work it has historically done.
-Jennifer Edelman
Enjoying the Australian menu? Register here or resend to a friend.
For more coverage and discussion in Australia, start your day with your local Morning Briefing and join us on our Facebook group.