In a pandemic, everything is canceled. But not our anxiety.

Days after returning from a long trip to Asia this month, I started to feel a fever. It was probably nothing, a post-trip flu, but was it?

Was each cough now full of coronavirus-laden drops? Had it been a mistake to see my parents for dinner? Shouldn't I have taken that Uber?

I went to an emergent coronavirus clinic to get tested. "Everything is fine," someone had written on a blackboard in the waiting room. Someone else had done an edit: "Everything is porcine."

As I spent time in my apartment for the two days it took me to get the results, it wasn't the monotony that struck me, but the contagious nature of fear. Friends with pregnant, elderly or sick relatives texted me constantly asking how I was feeling.