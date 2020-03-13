iit delhi: IIT-Delhi asks students to leave shelters before March 15 – Latest news

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling on people not to panic after the coronavirus scare, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi on Friday asked its students to leave the hostel rooms by March 15, except for foreign students and academic doctorates.

Rooms must be vacant on Sunday night.

According to an email sent by IIT-D Assistant Secretary Mukesh Chand on Friday, all students from B.Tech, M.Tech, M.Sc, MBA, and other courses must leave the shelters before midnight on March 15 .

The email added that students were allowed to leave their things locked in their rooms. "Students should lock their rooms tightly before leaving the hostel and fill out the check-in / check-out of the hostel in question and the disorder reimbursement form," the email said.

"This also applies to students currently living in Nalanda, IP Apartments and off campus (Katwaria Sarai and Ber Sarai)," the administration added in an email.

The relief extended to international students and those who enrolled in doctoral programs, that too, "in case your research is at a crucial stage." Such students are allowed to stay behind. But for that, the student would have to get prior permission from their supervisors.

More than 70 cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed in India.

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The disease has affected more than 100 countries and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

