ICYMI: Leanne Locken quits RHOD – Bravo fans ask Brandi Redmond to do the same

Leanne Locken may have been the most popular star in the Real Housewives of Dallas, but her Texas star fell as fast as it rose. After causing a lot of controversy on the Bravo show, Leanne is out.

The former Bravolebrity announced her departure last month.

She told People Magazine: ‘The past four years have been a good time to slap cars, but after much consideration, I made a personal decision to stay away from RHOD. Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, yet the season was a very personal challenge for me. I really want to get away from the cameras and spend quality time with my husband and my friends, traveling, but most importantly, going back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the program. Thank you to everyone who has laughed and cried with me along the way. It has been an incredible journey, and yes, my pantyliner is still exhausted. There are so many exciting things on my horizon that I can't wait to share them with you. "

If the Dallas socialite didn't gracefully pull out, she could still have been fired.

Leanne was the center of controversy when she participated in multiple offensives over her co-star Kary Brittingham.

From teasing her for being "Mexican and strong,quot; to referring to her as "happy Mexican," Leanne showed her true colors as the episodes aired.

Bravo fans immediately called for her to be fired, as she claimed that ignorance mixed with her anger issues was the reason for her biased comments.

After hearing the news about Locken, fans are also wondering if Leanne's former co-star Brandi Redmond would make the same decision.

A resurfaced video of the reality star imitating Asians went viral. However, the Redmond video was in response to his co-stars making fun of his "wild eyes."

Since then, Brandi went to a mental health center and returned to her podcast.

Do you think the show will survive without its main star?



