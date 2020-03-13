Home Local News Hudgins shooting lifts Grandview to return to his 5A title trip

Hudgins shooting lifts Grandview to return to his 5A title trip

Matilda Coleman
A defender on her face, and Grandview behind one in the fourth quarter, Marya Hudgins looked over the edge and didn't hesitate.

Hudgins got up and shot a 3-point high-arc shot that hit nothing but the net, one of three fourth-quarter triples for the sophomore guard when the No. 4 Wolves teamed up to beat top seed Valor Christian. 49-42 on Thursday night's Final Four showdown at the Denver Coliseum.

"I was filming and they went in," Hudgins said. "I was really feeling it."

In fact, the 6-foot transfer from Georgia couldn't miss from deep against Valor, sinking his five 3-point attempts en route to a 17-point night. The 6-foot-7-footer Lauren Betts added 21 points, with 10 points in the third quarter, to help Grandview get closer to one entering the room.

Hudgins put Grandview on top after that with his three triples in the final draw, the first of which gave the Wolves their first lead since going 2-0 early in the first quarter.

