Hudgins shooting lifts Grandview to return to his 5A title trip

A defender on her face, and Grandview behind one in the fourth quarter, Marya Hudgins looked over the edge and didn't hesitate.

Hudgins got up and shot a 3-point high-arc shot that hit nothing but the net, one of three fourth-quarter triples for the sophomore guard when the No. 4 Wolves teamed up to beat top seed Valor Christian. 49-42 on Thursday night's Final Four showdown at the Denver Coliseum.

"I was filming and they went in," Hudgins said. "I was really feeling it."

In fact, the 6-foot transfer from Georgia couldn't miss from deep against Valor, sinking his five 3-point attempts en route to a 17-point night. The 6-foot-7-footer Lauren Betts added 21 points, with 10 points in the third quarter, to help Grandview get closer to one entering the room.

Hudgins put Grandview on top after that with his three triples in the final draw, the first of which gave the Wolves their first lead since going 2-0 early in the first quarter.

"We started calming down a bit and knowing, 'Hey, we have this, and it's our game and we just have to take control,'" Hudgins said of the team's rally from below seven with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Defending Valor's pressure and Betts' denial of the lost ball forced Grandview to several turnovers early when the Eagles held a 20-17 lead at halftime. And in a battle of two of the best players in the state, Valor sophomore Raegan Beers battled Betts with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

However, it was not enough for Valor (25-2). Betts blocked Beers six times and Grandview (24-3) secured a return trip to the 5A championship and a rematch with Cherry Creek.

"I am very excited," said Hudgins. "I won a state championship (in Georgia), and I'm really excited to go back and hope to win another one."

Cherry Creek 55, Highlands Ranch 42. Thanks to striker Calli Clark's 20 points, Saturday's Class 5A title game will be a rematch of the 2019 championship.

The Falcons (21-6) took a 7-4 lead three and a half minutes into the game on Taylor Ray's trey before the Bruins made a 12-0 run to close the period. Creek's raise was punctuated by five points from guard Jana VanGytenbeek and a trey from Charley Gordon with 1:21 to play in the box that placed seed number 2 of support 16-7.

With Creek leading 20-14, Clark scored on three consecutive Bruins possessions, including a layup with 3:20 until halftime that extended Creek's lead to double digits for the first time, 27-16.

Grandview and the Bruins (25-2) split their two meetings earlier this season, with the Wolves prevailing Jan. 24 at Creek, 65-40, and Creek returning the favor at Aurora Feb. 19, 53-42.

"They are a really good team, obviously we have touched on it twice and we know a lot about each other," Clark said. "We know them, they know us, it's a family game for us, so I think for Saturday we will just focus on playing our game and controlling what we can control and play to the best of our ability."