Huawei: France will allow some Huawei equipment on its 5G network: Sources – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13511% %MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13512%

France will authorize the use of some of Huawei's equipment in the deployment of its 5G network, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, despite US calls to exclude the Chinese telecommunications giant from the West's next-generation communications. .

The French cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, must inform telecommunications operators what equipment they are allowed to use for the deployment of its 5G network in France, but has not made any decision public.

The two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ANSSI had decided to approve the use of Huawei equipment, but only for what they described as non-core parts of the network, as they pose less significant security risks.

%MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13513% %MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13514%

"They don't want to ban Huawei, but the principle is: 'Get them off the main mobile network'," said one of the two sources.

%MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13515% %MINIFYHTML7fadb70e0c53c809a711a0596964d13516%

An ANSSI spokeswoman declined to comment.

Major mobile networks carry higher surveillance risks because they incorporate more sophisticated software programs that process confidential information, such as customer personal data.

The French authorities' decision on the Huawei equipment is crucial for two of the country's four telecom operators, Bouygues Telecom and SFR of Altice Europe, as about half of its current mobile network is made by the Chinese group.

Orange, controlled by the state, has already chosen the European rivals of Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson, which the United States operations have favored Huawei.

So far, sources close to the French telecommunications industry have said they fear Huawei will be barred in practice even if a formal ban is not announced.

STEPS IN BRITAIN

By granting a partial authorization to Huawei, France would follow in Britain's footsteps as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in the country's 5G network.

Neighboring Germany is also struggling to reach consensus on the way forward. The conservative rulers of Chancellor Angela Merkel support the stricter rules on foreign sellers, but did not come to a complete ban on Huawei.

France is likely to follow the instructions given by the head of industry of the European Union, Thierry Breton, who said in interviews that telecom operators should not select "risky sellers,quot; for strategic sites such as capital cities, military bases and nuclear plants, said a separate source from the telecommunications industry.

Without ever citing Shenzhen-based Huawei, Breton has said that a "risky seller,quot; was a company that relies heavily on a foreign state or a state that could compel it to disclose customer data.

Initially, ANSSI was due to give the first detection results of 5G telecommunications equipment about a month ago.

The cybersecurity agency's decision was delayed because it asked additional questions to operators in December, the same telecoms source said.

But it has also had intensive exchanges with its supervisory authority, France's prime minister's office, as well as its British and German peers, to find a common approach to Huawei, one of the two sources close to the matter said.

The Chinese group said last month that it planned to build its first European manufacturing plant in France, as it seeks to alleviate concerns raised by US charges that Beijing could use its equipment to spy, which it denies.

