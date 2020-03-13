Howie Mandel wears a Hazmat suit and gas mask after making fun of the coronavirus victim

%MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d911% %MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d912%

WENN / Instar

The judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He appears on the set of the NBC contest with extra precautions when using the DIY kit, days after posting a photo of a quarantined person taken to an ambulance.

Up News Info –

Howie Mandel You have taken precaution against coronavirus on a whole new level. Shortly after making fun of what appeared to be a quarantined person, the "America has talent"The judge turned his head when he appeared on the set of the NBC competition in a white hazardous materials suit and gas mask.

The 64-year-old comedian was seen sporting the DIY kit on Tuesday, March 10, when he arrived on the set of the show located in Pasadena, California. With a black baseball cap in one hand, he completed his strange appearance with a pair of yellow gloves.

Howie Mandel came out wearing a hazardous materials suit and a gas mask.

While it may seem a bit more extra, Mandel has always been known for his germophobe tendencies as a result of his OCD. "I'm always on the verge of death in my head," he told ABC "20/20" about his fear of germs in 2009. "The biggest fear I have is that they will shoot me. And if they shoot me and I have some kind of strange thought in my head that you can't go, then my day stops. My life stops. "

Mandel came out in ridiculous fashion two days after he posted an uproar on the internet with his Instagram post capturing what appears to be a victim of COVID-19 being loaded into an ambulance. In the attached caption of the image, the "deal or no deal"The host simply wrote," I'm heading to work. "

One person criticized Howie Mandel for joking about the victim of the coronavirus.

Another intervened.

Some found Mandel's humor offensive. One replied, "This is not funny. People are dying." Another warned: "Wow! I love you Howie, but it won't be too much fun if it gets out of control in the United States," while a third stated, "If a patient infected with the coronavirus or their family member finds it. funny, so well, it's a simple joke. Personally, I seem to laugh in front of a certain population. "

A user defended Mandel.

Another supported him.

Still, many came to Mandel's defense for the joke. "He's making a joke because he's a germaphobe", "Here come all the offended people who don't know how to joke and laugh" and "For all those sensitive flowers that get offended, relax. Laughter is a good antidote, RELAX!" Were some of the comments that support the previous ones "St. elsewhere"actor.