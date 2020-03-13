Home Entertainment Howie Mandel wears a Hazmat suit and gas mask after making fun...

Howie Mandel wears a Hazmat suit and gas mask after making fun of the coronavirus victim

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Howie Mandel wears a Hazmat suit and gas mask after making fun of the coronavirus victim
%MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d911% %MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d912%
WENN / Instar

The judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He appears on the set of the NBC contest with extra precautions when using the DIY kit, days after posting a photo of a quarantined person taken to an ambulance.

Up News Info
Howie Mandel You have taken precaution against coronavirus on a whole new level. Shortly after making fun of what appeared to be a quarantined person, the "America has talent"The judge turned his head when he appeared on the set of the NBC competition in a white hazardous materials suit and gas mask.

The 64-year-old comedian was seen sporting the DIY kit on Tuesday, March 10, when he arrived on the set of the show located in Pasadena, California. With a black baseball cap in one hand, he completed his strange appearance with a pair of yellow gloves.

%MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d913%%MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d914%

Photo-INFO

%MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d915% %MINIFYHTMLb6f2da297909a01e6abd4214ab7634d916%

Howie Mandel came out wearing a hazardous materials suit and a gas mask.

While it may seem a bit more extra, Mandel has always been known for his germophobe tendencies as a result of his OCD. "I'm always on the verge of death in my head," he told ABC "20/20" about his fear of germs in 2009. "The biggest fear I have is that they will shoot me. And if they shoot me and I have some kind of strange thought in my head that you can't go, then my day stops. My life stops. "

Mandel came out in ridiculous fashion two days after he posted an uproar on the internet with his Instagram post capturing what appears to be a victim of COVID-19 being loaded into an ambulance. In the attached caption of the image, the "deal or no deal"The host simply wrote," I'm heading to work. "

Photo-INFO

One person criticized Howie Mandel for joking about the victim of the coronavirus.

Photo-INFO

Another intervened.

Some found Mandel's humor offensive. One replied, "This is not funny. People are dying." Another warned: "Wow! I love you Howie, but it won't be too much fun if it gets out of control in the United States," while a third stated, "If a patient infected with the coronavirus or their family member finds it. funny, so well, it's a simple joke. Personally, I seem to laugh in front of a certain population. "

Photo-INFO

A user defended Mandel.

Photo-INFO

Another supported him.

Still, many came to Mandel's defense for the joke. "He's making a joke because he's a germaphobe", "Here come all the offended people who don't know how to joke and laugh" and "For all those sensitive flowers that get offended, relax. Laughter is a good antidote, RELAX!" Were some of the comments that support the previous ones "St. elsewhere"actor.