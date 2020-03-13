How will the coronavirus affect college football? SEC School Updates, Pac-12

The world of sports has stopped spinning as countless events and leagues / organizations have been canceled or suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We have already seen that the NCAA closed winter and spring sports, but how will the coronavirus affect college football?

ACC, Big 10 and Big 12 have canceled all spring sports activities. Looking at the other two Power 5 conferences, here's how the SEC and Pac-12 programs are handling the coronavirus crisis and spring practices.

Alabama postpones spring football

As of Friday morning, Alabama was still scheduled to begin its spring soccer practice at 3 p.m. on March 13. But after the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the program decided to postpone spring soccer.

LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri still have spring practice

Five SEC schools have already started their spring soccer practices, including defending the national champion LSU, who held their first practice on Saturday, March 7.

Tennessee took the field on Tuesday, March 10.

Kentucky was ahead of everyone, starting practice on Tuesday, March 3.

Missouri began working with new coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Saturday, March 7.

Auburn, Georgia football postpones spring practice

Originally, Auburn was scheduled to start its spring soccer practices on Monday, March 16, but the university announced that practices would be postponed. The launch did not specify a date on when practices will begin.

Georgia did the same on Friday and also suspended its spring practice.

South Carolina closes spring football

South Carolina started its spring schedule with its first practice on Monday, March 2, but the Gamecocks decided to cancel their professional day, coaching clinic, and practice.

Oregon cancels Portland spring scrimmage

Oregon already had four practices in the spring season and was scheduled to host an open game in Portland on Saturday, March 14, but the Ducks canceled the game.

The USC suspends all activities related to soccer

USC began its spring practice on Wednesday, March 11, but the following day suspended all spring soccer activities, including practices, camps, and clinics.

Cal Football suspends practice until March 30

California began its soccer practices on Wednesday, March 4, but announced on Thursday, March 12 that it will suspend practices until at least March 30.