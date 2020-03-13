How to wash your hands

We asked the experts how to wash our hands. After they taught us the proper technique (above), we had a few more questions:

Will touching the wet tap really ruin everything?

Yes.

The faucet may have the same germs it started with! Use a tissue or a paper towel to turn it off once you have clean hands. You don't want to start again, do you?

How hard do I have to scrub?

Most people don't rub hard enough, said Barbara Smith, a nurse epidemiologist and infection prevention specialist at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York

When you wash your hands, you are using soap and water to physically remove germs from your skin and then rinse them off.

Do I really have to dry my hands completely?

Most people don't get dry enough. Germs love moisture. And don't be afraid to use a little force here as well – you're physically eliminating the remaining germs.

Do I have to use paper towels?

No. Cloth towels are fine for personal use, but should be washed every few days, more if several people use the same towel. A sick person should use a separate towel. Use paper towels for the guests!

What about an air dryer?

In terms of hygiene, paper towels are the best. Hand dryers are fine as long as you dry your hands well. There is inconclusive research suggesting a higher germ concentration around some hand dryers, but using a hand dryer is definitely better than wiping your hands on your pants.

What is the best way to know that you have washed for 20 seconds?

One thousand two two thousand three thousand …

Does it matter what type of soap I use?

Liquid soap is the best. Bar soap is fine, too, but don't let it sit on a sticky plate. Remember: germs love moisture.

When should I wash my hands?

Before leaving the house (to protect others from their germs).

And when you get to your destination (to kill germs you've collected from door knobs, elevator buttons, public transportation, etc.)

Before and after eating or preparing food.

Before and after cleaning your house.

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

After using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

After feeding or touching a pet.

What about the lotion for dry hands?

Yes, but use your own personal supply (most lotions do not contain antibacterial agents, so they should not be shared). And don't forget to keep the bottle and dispenser clean!

Can I still paint my nails?

Yes, but it's best to keep your nails short and your manicure fresh. Germs can live on cracked and chipped enamel.

What is the technique with hand sanitizer?

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol and rub your hands the same way you would with soap and water. Be sure to use enough liquid to be able to reach every surface of your hands.

Note: If you have seen the recipe circulating on social media for the homemade disinfectant with aloe vera gel and alcohol, we tried it and it did not work. You will simply end up with a batch of diluted alcohol.

Is it really that important to wash your hands?

“His hands carry almost all of his germs to his respiratory tract. Keeping them as clean as possible is really helpful, ”said Dr. Adit Ginde, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. "It would dramatically reduce transmission if people did it right."