How The Hunt became the most controversial movie of the year

The hunt Its on. Again.
Almost six months after the writer's satirical thriller Damon Lindelof (Watchers) and producer Jason Blum (The purge, go away) originally released, the film is finally seeing the light of day. And it comes right after a media campaign bringing home the strange life this film has had before anyone outside of a small handful has seen it.
"The most talked about movie of the year," says the new movie poster, "is one that no one has really seen." Around that new motto there are quotes from all the places that, in fact, intervened in The hunt without ever having seen it.
"A riot for our country," says the one at the top, as words like "dangerous," "sick," and "insane and wicked,quot; jump off the page, separated in a different font.
No one involved set out to create the kind of movie that could ignite a firestorm. At least not at all.
Sure, the plot, which follows a group of men and women labeled "deplorable,quot; after they wake up in a field, bound and gagged, only to discover that a group of wealthy liberal "elites,quot; are hunting them down for sport until one, Crystal (RADIANCE& # 39; s Betty gilpin), begins to defend himself, seems intentionally provocative to the letter. And when the first round of fairly direct promotion began airing on television, that was all the information any of us had to follow. So it's not such a big leap that some may find the existence of the movie questionable at best.
But Lindelof and his co-writer Nick Cuse, in the midst of ending the critically acclaimed and intoxicating HBO drama The remains When they came up with the idea for the movie, I just wanted to make a movie that would fit Blumhouse's wheelhouse well.
"I was watching Damon edit the penultimate episode that we had written together and that Craig Zobel had directed, "Cuse told Vulture this month." We were talking at lunch about what we might want to do next, and then Damon said, 'I always thought it would be great to write a Blumhouse movie. & # 39; I said, 'That's great. We should, and Zobel can direct it. Literally those were the first three sentences: Blumhouse movie Zobel can direct it and Damon said yes. Then he said: I've always thought The most dangerous game It would be great to adapt it. So I thought, 'Let's do it.' ".
As Lindelof said TIMEHe and Cuse had been arguing about Pizzagate, the completely discredited conspiracy theory that he claimed Hillary Y Bill clinton They were executing a ring of pedophiles in the basement of a pizza restaurant, when he asked, "Is there something we wouldn't believe on the other side of dating, or that they wouldn't believe about us? What's the most ridiculous conspiracy theory that Could it manifest?
They set to work on a scandalous, bloody, cartoon-filled script on both sides of the political corridor and brought Zobel on board. "I wanted to try to make a movie that I wanted to see right now, which is not necessarily one that gives me a lecture," said the director. TIME. "I wanted to see a movie that would help me laugh at myself."
When the script was brought to Blum, he was immediately on board. "It felt very similar to The purge, and equally flamboyant, "said the producer TIME. "The most important part was that it was a super fun action movie."
With Blumhouse Productions and his company with Universal Studios backing the film, Lindelof claims that no requests were ever made to tone down the political satire. "No one at any point in the process said, 'This is controversial,'" he said. TIME. "We filmed in New Orleans, and in the crew, there was an incredible mix of political ideologies. They all seemed like fun with the movie."
After production began in February 2019, the first look at the film, scheduled for release on September 27, came in the last days of July. The fairly straightforward trailer, which hints at nothing from the film's satirical edge, masqueraded as a standard thriller, but sparked no controversy. At least not at first.
Then came the dark day of August 3, 2019, where the nation watched in horror not just one, but two mass shootings, one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. who left 22 dead and another in a bar in Dayton, Oh. that killed nine. ESPN was immediately reported to have released an ad for the film that started as an emergency broadcast to air that weekend, prompting Universal to rethink its promotional strategy.
As trade publications like The Hollywood reporter began to state that the test evaluations were not going well and that the film had originally been titled Red state vs. Blue state, which everyone involved in the film vociferously denies, Fox News also began to pay attention to it. The right-wing news organization published a story about The hunt with the headline: "Hollywood blockbuster satirizing the murder of & # 39; deplorable & # 39; causes outrage: & # 39; insane and evil & # 39;". Lou Dobbs He called it a "new sick and twisted movie,quot; and that the idea of "deplorable looking globalist elites sounds too real."
Two days later, President Donald trump intervened, though without naming the film directly. "Liberal Hollywood is racist at the highest level and with great anger and hatred!" the tweeted. "They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the real racists and they are very bad for our country!
When both filmmakers and Universal executives began receiving death threats on social media, the swift decision was made to release the film.
"The first thing that popped into my head when I heard the movie was surprised by the irony," said Zobel. Playboy Recently. "I felt like if I could talk to someone and remind them that the movie was mostly about internet trolls, that the things that were happening to the movie were also happening in the movie, that someone would laugh and say, 'He's Well, yeah, we shouldn't be pulling on it. Then I realized we'd crossed a threshold where that wasn't going to help. "
Lindelof told him TIME, "As soon as I saw (Trump's tweet), I thought, 'This movie won't come out.' My naivety was exposed by this whole scenario. I felt a little silly and sad."
As Blum and Zobel defended the film immediately after its cancellation, the question of whether it would ever see the light of day remained. As the producer told Vulture, he spent the time between the film being archived and his eventual return to the show trying to make "everyone see the forest through the trees and not get wrapped up in the near future."
"It is not about taking the film out now … or acting rashly. It is not that someone has acted rashly," he continued. "But you take that nervous energy and try to turn it into 'Hi guys, let's keep an eye on the award here', which makes the movie re-scheduled at any time. I think that was my biggest role in the last six months after the film was removed from the schedule. "
Although it was considered a direct launch to VOD and the competitors came out of the woodwork, interested in buying the film from Universal to launch it as their own, Blum never deviated from the course. "I love the movie. I'm really proud of the movie, and you can't have a greater impact on culture with a movie than with a theatrical release," he said.
So, with enough time between the original uproar to have overshadowed much of the memory, the film got a new release date and a new marketing campaign that played out the controversial nature of the film, challenging audiences to judge it for themselves. . However, what did not change was the film itself. And everyone involved is happy that people can finally see it.
"We believe that people who see it will enjoy it and this can be a way to shed light on a very serious problem in the country, which is that we are divided," said Lindelof. THR when the new trailer dropped earlier this year. "And we believe that the film can, ironically, bring people together."
As Zobel said TIMEWaiting to release his movie has only made him so much more timely in his eyes. "We will enter a period this fall when we will be in a torrent of media destined to divide us during this election season," he says. "I hope people can laugh at how we divide into groups: There is a lot to laugh at at what is happening right now."
The hunt It's in theaters now.
