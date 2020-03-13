How The Hunt became the most controversial movie of the year

The hunt Its on. Again.

Almost six months after the writer's satirical thriller Damon Lindelof (Watchers) and producer Jason Blum (The purge, go away) originally released, the film is finally seeing the light of day. And it comes right after a media campaign bringing home the strange life this film has had before anyone outside of a small handful has seen it.

"The most talked about movie of the year," says the new movie poster, "is one that no one has really seen." Around that new motto there are quotes from all the places that, in fact, intervened in The hunt without ever having seen it.

"A riot for our country," says the one at the top, as words like "dangerous," "sick," and "insane and wicked,quot; jump off the page, separated in a different font.

No one involved set out to create the kind of movie that could ignite a firestorm. At least not at all.