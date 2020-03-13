How the Draft 2020 NFL is already being affected by the coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLc96731614092049e367f03af9d97d99e11% %MINIFYHTMLc96731614092049e367f03af9d97d99e12%

At some point, probably within the next few weeks, the NFL must decide how to proceed with the 2020 NFL Draft. The event scheduled for April 23-25 ​​in Las Vegas, as currently planned, is more than an event made for television, with a live crowd that is a bigger part of the show than ever.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that continues to plague sports worldwide, that attendance will obviously be an issue. The NFL is taking its time as it weighs its options regarding logistics and draft presentation. However, when it comes to how the 32 teams prepare for that draft, the league had no time to lose.

On Friday, the NFL player personnel department dispatched team players managers, coaches, and personnel managers. a memo That prohibits all in-person draft visits until further notice, a restriction that completely changes teams' college scan procedures.

Specifically, according to the memo, the following are now prohibited prior to the Draft 2020 NFL:

Any draft eligible player traveling to the club premises or other location to meet with club staff.

Club staff traveling anywhere, including a college campus, to visit a draft-eligible player

That means NFL team staff can't attend Pro Days (although most had already been canceled when the league sent out the memo). There will be no private training for NFL Draft prospects at professional team facilities, not even visits.

The memo reminded teams of their ability to communicate with draft prospects by phone or video conference, but there are also new restrictions.

Below are the restrictions for phone calls or video calls with prospects of the Draft NFL 2020:

Clubs may not schedule more than three video or phone conferences with one individual draft-eligible player per week

Each phone or video conference can last no more than an hour

Such video or phone conference cannot be held at a time that interferes with the player's school hours.

According to the memorandum, "any conference call or videoconference must be reported to the player's personnel department upon completion, along with the call participants, the date and time of the call, and the total duration of the call."

For what it's worth, most NFL teams have already restricted their own pre-draft trip amid the coronavirus outbreak. The league memorandum on Friday simply makes such a restriction mandatory for all 32 teams.

As for the NFL Draft, Raiders owner Mark Davis recently told the Dallas Morning News that the league is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.

"The league office, the Players Association (NFL) and the city and state are working together," Davis said. "They are making a measured decision. Health and safety will always be number 1."

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, many NFL teams have closed their own facilities and told employees to work from home. ESPN's Adam Schefter says the factor will "challenging at best to start the league's new year next week, when the buildings are closed and the most pressing issues facing their communities and this country. "

The 2020 league year and free agency are expected to start as planned, but a league source told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Thursday that the NFL is "contemplating the possibility,quot; of announcing a delay on Sunday. the start of free agency.

The legal manipulation period for future free agents to chat with the teams is slated to begin on Monday, March 16, and the official start of free agency 2020 will begin two days later, on March 18.