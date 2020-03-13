How social media can do good while trapped inside

%MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab11% %MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab12%

If Wednesday was the day the magnitude of the COVID-19 crisis became apparent to many Americans, Thursday was the day the country seemed to go into shock. Right now, a sizable chunk of the Silicon Valley workforce is working or pretending to be doing it from home, giving everyone almost unlimited time to update Twitter, Instagram, and other sources for the latest in what threatens to be a catastrophic few months.

The good news, if you roll your eyes, is that the country is finally implementing the social distancing measures that have been effective (to varying degrees) in China, South Korea, and Taiwan. The NHL suspended the season, Major League Baseball suspended spring training, and Disneyland closed for a month. Schools everywhere are closing, some for the rest of the semester. Hopefully, that massive national cloister in our respective homes can mitigate the terrible mismanagement of the crisis by the Trump administration.

%MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab13% %MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab14%

The next days are probably crucial to slow the spread of the virus and smooth the infection curve, reducing the burden on the nation's health system. But make no mistake: it is spreading. On Thursday, an Ohio health official estimated 100,000 people in the state have been infected. I had dinner with a friend who has been studying the crisis for work this week and he told me that, in all probability, he or I would contract the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab15% %MINIFYHTML932f641e090a3db96d07f90f53fb4fab16%

One question you might ask, if you were desperate to divert your attention from the public health implications of the crisis, is how spending a month or two primarily indoors will affect American life, both now and then. We are social creatures, and we are about to be deprived of much of that socialization. Writing for Vox, Ezra Klein predicts an upcoming loneliness epidemic:

As well as the consequences of the coronavirus threatens to cause an economic recessionIt will also cause what we might call a "social recession,quot;: a collapse in social contact that is particularly difficult for populations most vulnerable to isolation and loneliness: older adults and people with pre-existing disabilities or health conditions. One tension in the coronavirus response is that it is so difficult to get people to accept social estrangement that few want to confuse the message with concerns about social isolation. But if the primary concern is the health and well-being of the most vulnerable, then both dangers must be addressed.

As Klein points out, we can alleviate some of this burden digitally, through phone calls and video conferences. Earlier this week, my friend Hunter Walk suggested the idea of ​​hosting a public "work from home happy hour,quot; on the Zoom video conferencing service. We tweeted a link on Twitter, and around 50 people showed up to joke with us and show off their pets and babies. We did it again the next day, and over 75 people joined an impromptu conversation with social media expert Eugene Wei and the New York TimesShira Ovide. Twitter Vice President of Product Keith Coleman and venture capitalist Alexia Bonatsos are out at 5PM PT at night. Monday we will be joined Information founder Jessica Lessin and New York Times legend Taylor Lorenz.

These calls have a small audience and are made exclusively for fun. But in the quarantine age, we should expect much more from this type of modern dating television. Classical concert pianist Igor Levitt announced that would act for free on Twitter Thursday night, for example. Discord raised the limit on the number of people who can join a free video call to 50.

During its heyday, HQ Trivia trained its fans to spend 10 minutes with them every day at noon Pacific time. Between Zoom and Discord and all the other free live streaming tools now available, this is the kind of time a next-generation HQ could be born.

On Twitter I joked that our public Zoom calls were just Fortnite for adults. And in Italy, where public life has been paralyzed since practically all meetings have been banned, Fortnite In fact it is emerging. Quickly becoming a virtual hangout for youth, the battle royale shooter has become so popular in Italy that the company's internet infrastructure is running low under the weight. Here are Daniele Lepido and Niclas Rolander at Bloomberg:

With schools, shops and restaurants closed in an attempt to limit Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak, the amount of data passing through Telecom Italia SpA's national network has increased by more than two-thirds in the past two weeks, the company said. (…) "We report an increase of more than 70 percent of Internet traffic through our fixed network, with a large contribution from online games such as Fortnite"Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi said Wednesday in a call with analysts.

It is good for young people to find ways to socialize despite being quarantined. Older people could learn from his example. (And the United States could work harder to bridge the digital divide that has prevented broadband access from reaching all Americans.)

And what about our social networks, which were born with the promise of making us feel more connected? Twitter can cause anxiety, especially if you watch it for several hours a day like I do, but in my opinion it has never felt so vital. It is particularly good at focusing attention on big, pressing problems, and COVID-19 is as big as any problem that comes up in the life of the company. Yes, the misinformation spreads there: I stupidly retweeted the false story of a satire site saying that hospital workers had thrown a volleyball at Tom Hanks' room, as a joke about Wilson's Discard – just to find out about my mistake later on Buzzfeed. But for the most part, I find that it's primarily serving high-quality journalism and important threads from public health workers and government officials. As exhausting as the site can be, I can't imagine trying to get through the crisis without it.

Facebook – me News Feed anyway: it feels a little thin in comparison. Lots of photos and comments about working from home. Many notices about school closings and event cancellations. Some memes Twitter has the news and Facebook has the consequences. Okay, but it really hasn't made me feel connected to nothing.

But it is different for everyone. In Westchester County, New York, Lorenz reports, teens get their news from Instagram meme accounts. The accounts I follow on Instagram, mostly friends I've met in person, seem to ignore the coronavirus almost entirely. This is not a criticism. People will need a place to go other than the coronavirus, and virtual spaces will be all they have for a while.

Still, I still feel that every social product has so much more that they can do here. Mitigating the spread of misinformation and taking steps to directly intervene in the crisis have been welcomed. But the period of social isolation that is now collapsing in the United States will offer a new kind of test for our social networks. And to pass it, we all need to be creative.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect the public perception of the great technological platforms.

Upward trend: Apple signed an open letter opposing new legislation being implemented in the United States, addressed to the LGBTQ community. Airbnb, Amazon, GoogleY Uber They all signed the letter too.

Upward trend: A disease tracker supported by the Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is helping to track the spread of the new coronavirus in Cambodia. (Megan Molteni / Cabling)

Sideways trend: Airbnb is denying reimbursement requests from people who cancel trips due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is trying to balance the needs of travelers with those of hosts who depend on reservations for income.

Outbreak

The edge has a nice and constantly evolving guide to the spread of COVID-19.

Amazon It is restricting who can sell face masks and hand sanitizer due to rising prices of the coronavirus. It's a notable escalation in the company's fight against coronavirus-related abuse on its platform. (Nick Statt / The edge)

These popular memes, which show someone touching their faces, are now canceled. (TC Sottek / The edge)

Here's your work-from-home pandemic bingo table. (Kimberly Harrington / McSweeney)

An essay:

HanShannon Keating writes what I feel in Buzzfeed:

I am paralyzed with guilt and fear for each of my movements right now: Can I go to the grocery store? How about a friend's house? In a couple of weeks I am supposed to fly to Florida to visit my father and grandmother, neither of whom are in good health; What if I make them sick? (But if I don't go, what are the chances that I will never see them again?) Would it be extraordinarily selfish if I got on a plane to get to my girlfriend in the UK before more travel bans are put in place?

On the disinformation front:

Here is a list of 28 dishonest comments Triumph and his team have done about the coronavirus pandemic. It seems unfair to focus exclusively on misinformation spread on social media when the president himself is the source of so many false statements. (Daniel Dale and Tara Subramaniam / CNN)

Books about plagiarized coronaviruses from news and written by authors with no identifiable medical or scientific background have dominated Amazon & # 39; s search results for virus. The listings show how little oversight Amazon has implemented on its own platform. (Ben Collins / NBC)

Criminal hackers have been sending fake coronavirus-themed emails designed to trick people into opening attachments that download malicious software. Some messages appear to come from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ken Dilanian and Emmanuelle Saliba / NBC)

A fake photo of quarantined Tom Hanks went viral after the actor announced that he and Rita Wilson had coronaviruses. The photo, first published on a satirical website, showed Hanks posing with "Wilson,quot; from Discard. (David Mack / Buzzfeed)

A dubious list of coronavirus tips is going viral Facebook Y Twitter. It claims to be from Stanford University and contains a lot of misinformation. (Zoe Schiffer / The edge)

A week later Etsy He said he was removing coronavirus-themed products, the "Immunity Tea,quot; lists, DIY hand sanitizer and "I Survived Coronavirus,quot; bracelets remained. Listings have now been removed. (Kat Tenbarge / Business Insider)

In the front of the office:

Twitter It has gone from encouraging employees to work from home to making remote work mandatory. (Ina Fried / Axios)

Google employees miss free food, gyms, and dry cleaning on the company's campus. They are asked to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means less access to office benefits. I also miss my office benefits by the way !! (Blake Montgomery / Daily beast)

On the event front:

Joe biden is having its first virtual town hall after canceling live demonstrations.

Major League Baseball suspended all spring training in Arizona and Florida and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Bill Shaikin and Jorge Castillo / Los Angeles Times)

Broadway is suspending all of its shows for a month after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all gatherings of more than 500 people. (Julia Reinstein / Buzzfeed)

Elsewhere:

Actually cleaning your phone is not the best way to protect yourself against the threat of coronavirus. But if you want to do it, this article tells you how. (Joanna Stern / The Wall Street Journal)

Yesterday we included a link about the coronavirus pandemic that affects travel influencers in Instagram. But according to this article, some continue to publish endlessly. OK so! (Sarah Frier / Bloomberg)

"It & # 39; s Corona Time,quot; has become the benchmark song for coronavirus memes on Tik Tok. Who knew that the pandemic needed a hymn? (Stacey Ritzen / Daily point)

Ruler

⭐Facebook Y Twitter He shot down a network of Ghana and Nigeria-based trolls' accounts working on behalf of Russia to inflame racial tensions in the United States. The activity had striking similarities to the 2016 Russian troll campaign. CNN's Clarissa Ward, Katie Polglase, Sebastian Shukla, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Tim Lister report:

One of the accounts even pretended to be the cousin of an African American who died in police custody. Then the post was shared with a Facebook group called Africans in the United States. The group told CNN that they had no idea that the trolls were trying to involve him. Another also implied that they were in the United States, tweeting in February: "I just experienced blatant #racism in Downton (sic) Huntsville, Alabama … Three of my black friends were rejected because they were,quot; without a dress code. " There was a concerted effort to agitate in the United States. One of the trolls, Black People Trendz, posted on the Black Lives Matter Facebook page in Cincinnati. Another, @The_black_secret, was engaged in the police shooting of African Americans. He also posted a video of a racial incident with the comment "Blacks have a right to defend themselves against racism,quot; that drew more than 5,000 reactions and more than 2,000 actions.

The coronavirus pandemic could compel presidential candidates to campaign almost online. That would give Facebook, TwitterY Google more power over elections than ever. (Price Rob / Business Insider)

Joe Biden & # 39; s The presidential campaign announced its first "virtual,quot; city council to protect the candidate and his followers from the coronavirus. (Makena Kelly / Twitter)

This is what cashmere had to say about going through a seven month internet shutdown. "This is what the totalitarian face of the world's largest democracy looks like under the surface," one person commented. (Pranav Dixit / Buzzfeed)

Industry

⭐Facebook Contractors are told to keep coming to the office even when full-time employees work from home, Sam Biddle reports in The interception. This is very complicated: let contractors work from home and dramatically increase the chances that users' private information will be stolen.

Discussions at the internal Facebook employee forum reviewed by The Intercept reveal a state of confusion, fear and resentment, with contract workers in precarious employment declaring that, contrary to Facebook's statements, their real employers are preventing them from working from home , despite the technical feasibility and clear public health benefits of doing so. Discussions at the internal Facebook employee forum reviewed by The Intercept reveal a state of confusion, fear and resentment, with contract workers in precarious employment declaring that, contrary to Facebook's statements, their real employers are preventing them from working from home , despite the technical feasibility and clear public health benefits of doing so.

Members of the Hype House, TikTok The most notable squad is embroiled in a legal dispute that threatens to divide the community. Some members leave to start a new collective. (Hanna Lustig / Business Insider)

Tik Tok You have been investing heavily in a new era of influencers in Africa. It is part of a concerted strategy for youth-friendly app to establish itself on the youngest continent in the world. (Alexandria Williams / Quartz)

A 71-year-old woman known as "Grandma Yo-Yo,quot; has been documenting her battle with terminal lung cancer in Tik Tok. She now has 1 million followers. (Connor Perrett / Business Insider)

TikTok mother company, ByteDanceHe appointed two new leaders for his business in China and set the goal of nearly doubling his global workforce to 100,000 by the end of the year. (Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh / Reuters)

New Twitter The Brizzly + client allows users to automatically undo and delete tweets. The features are part of the Brizzly + subscription service, which offers a robust toolset based on the Twitter API. Unusually, Twitter publicly endorsed Brizzly, years after telling developers to stop creating clients that replicate the main features of the service. (Sarah Perez / TechCrunch)

Magic jump, the augmented reality startup that raised more than $ 2 billion, is exploring a possible partnership or sale. Interest from companies like Facebook and Johnson & Johnson is growing. If you want to buy it, let me know and I will convince you. (Ed Hammond and Sarah Frier / Bloomberg)

And finally…

"Self-isolation,quot;:

– Bored, clinical

– Following the orders of a government

– No one will notice your effort "Exiled for the sake of the kingdom,quot;

– mysterious

– sexy

– Everyone will wonder what you did – Craft shit placement of Ciarán (@Sarklor) March 7, 2020

talk to us

Send us tips, comments, questions and honestly stay safe this weekend, we are concerned about you! [email protected]m and [email protected]