How Mandy Moore Really Feels About Her Iconic Candy Age

Mandy mooreThe days of the pop star are far behind her.

Thursday We are star arrested by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and remembered her iconic era "Candy,quot; with the host Jimmy Fallon, who wanted to know if he was looking back at his early music when writing songs for his new album Silver landings.

"I have closed the loop with many of my oldest things," he said. "We are supposed to be on tour, I haven't traveled in 13 years, so it is a very precarious time with everything that is happening in the world."

After Jimmy showed Mandy a picture of herself from her first tour in the late '90s, where a 15-year-old Mandy wore her blonde padlocks and platform sandals, singer "When I Wasn & # 39; t Watching "Couldn't. I can't help getting nostalgic.

"That was my first tour," he exclaimed. "I flew from making the music video‘ Candy & # 39; in Los Angeles to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to open for NSYNC on his summer amphitheater tour. It was a concert. "