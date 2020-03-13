How Mandy Moore Really Feels About Her Iconic Candy Age

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Sony Legacy
Mandy mooreThe days of the pop star are far behind her.
Thursday We are star arrested by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and remembered her iconic era "Candy,quot; with the host Jimmy Fallon, who wanted to know if he was looking back at his early music when writing songs for his new album Silver landings.
"I have closed the loop with many of my oldest things," he said. "We are supposed to be on tour, I haven't traveled in 13 years, so it is a very precarious time with everything that is happening in the world."
After Jimmy showed Mandy a picture of herself from her first tour in the late '90s, where a 15-year-old Mandy wore her blonde padlocks and platform sandals, singer "When I Wasn & # 39; t Watching "Couldn't. I can't help getting nostalgic.
"That was my first tour," he exclaimed. "I flew from making the music video‘ Candy & # 39; in Los Angeles to Virginia Beach, Virginia, to open for NSYNC on his summer amphitheater tour. It was a concert. "
Recalling her first few days on tour, Mandy revealed that she channeled this era into her new song "Fifteen,quot;.
"I kind of closed the circle," he continued. "I have a song on my album called 'Fifteen' and it's talking about this exact time. I mean, I've been in this industry for 20 years. I signed a record deal when I was 15 and started in the industry. And, I think for a long time, I apologized for that time in my life and that chapter, because I had no creative control. "
Mandy added: "But I have closed a circle to have a lot of affection for that girl because she lives in me and I take her. She is the reason for which we are speaking. So, it has been something interesting kind of summary and to reach an agreement in the course of making this record, too. "
When changing gears, Jimmy was curious to know if the Because I said star really considered stopping acting before playing Rebecca in We are. Mandy explained that the part came into her life at a time when she was struggling to find her next move and was "reconsidering everything."
"I did it," he admitted. "You know, this business is complicated. You know. There is a real ebb and flow of everything in life. But I had made four failed TV pilots … I thought: 'This is the universe that tells me that this is did for me. ""
Mandy continued: "I had a little patience and six months later We are entered my world It changed everything. "
