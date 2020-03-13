How Italy and South Korea differ in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak | News

%MINIFYHTMLdc7b24362bc31cfd5f3c2b446e77ba5711% %MINIFYHTMLdc7b24362bc31cfd5f3c2b446e77ba5712%

In Italy, millions are locked up and more than 1,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

But in South Korea, which was affected by the disease at around the same time, only a few thousand are in quarantine and 67 people died.

The story of the two outbreaks illustrates a difference in approach.

Italy began testing extensively, then narrowed the focus so that now authorities do not have to process hundreds of thousands of tests. But there is a trade-off: they cannot see what is coming and they are trying to stop the movements of the entire population of the country of 60 million people to contain the disease.

In South Korea, authorities are testing hundreds of thousands of people to detect infections and track potential operators as detectives, using mobile phones and satellite technology.

Both countries saw their first cases of the disease called COVID-19 in late January.

Since then, South Korea has reported nearly 8,000 confirmed cases, after evaluating more than 222,000 people.

In contrast, Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases after conducting more than 73,000 tests on an unspecified number of people.

Epidemiologists say that it is not possible to directly compare the numbers. But some say the different results point to an important idea: aggressive and sustained testing is a powerful tool to fight the virus.

Jeremy Konyndyk, senior policy researcher at the Center for Global Development in Washington, said the comprehensive tests can give countries a better idea of ​​the extent of an outbreak. When evidence in one country is limited, he said, authorities have to take bolder steps to limit the movement of people.

"I feel uncomfortable with the forced-lock type movement restrictions," he said. Konyndyk. "China did that, but China can do that. China has a population that will comply with that."

Previous lessons

Italy and South Korea are more than 5,000 miles (8,000 km) apart, but there are several similarities when it comes to coronaviruses.

The main outbreaks in both countries were initially clustered in smaller cities or towns, rather than in a large metropolis, which meant that the disease was rapidly threatening local health services.

Both confirmed their first cases after doctors decided to ignore the testing guidelines.

South Korea, which has a slightly smaller population than Italy with around 50 million people, has around 29,000 people in quarantine. It has imposed blockades on some facilities and at least one apartment complex most affected by outbreaks. But so far no entire regions have been cut.

Seoul says it builds on the lessons learned from a 2015 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) outbreak and is working to make as much information available to the public.

South Korea is also enforcing a law that gives the government broad authority to access data: CCTV images, car and phone GPS tracking data, credit card transactions, immigration entry information, and more. personal details of confirmed people who have an infectious disease.

The authorities can then go public with some of this, so anyone who has been exposed can test themselves, or their friends and family.

In addition to helping determine who to evaluate, South Korea's data-driven systems help hospitals manage their case portfolio.

People with positive results are quarantined and remotely monitored through an app or regularly monitored on phone calls until a hospital bed is available. When this occurs, an ambulance picks up the person and takes him to a hospital with air-sealed isolation rooms.

This approach comes at the cost of some privacy. South Korea's system is a mandatory intrusive measure that depends on people giving up, which for many in Europe and the United States would be a fundamental right of privacy.

"Traditional responses, such as blocking affected areas and isolating patients, can be modestly effective and can cause problems in open societies," says South Korean Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip.

In South Korea's experience, he told reporters on Monday, the blocks mean that people are less involved in tracing contacts they may have had. "Such an approach," he said, "is closed-minded, coercive, and uncompromising."