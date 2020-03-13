How I Came to Cook in French – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>71-year-old killed in a house fire in western Colorado - The Denver Post

By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

I can't really speak French, but I cook in French. For years, I studied conjugations and simple passé, practiced pronouncing yaourt and grenouille, but as much as I tried, I couldn't master it beyond the essential as "deux pains au chocolat, s & # 39; il vous plaît,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML91cedd9000744cf1ca6dd55f0d13e39c11%%MINIFYHTML91cedd9000744cf1ca6dd55f0d13e39c12%

In the kitchen, however, I am fluent. The handfuls of garlic and thyme, the feeling of pebbles of gray Guérande sel marin between my fingers and the exuberance of an emulsifying sauce are now so ingrained that I can cook in French without thinking. The ethereal creaminess of a soufflé, the anchovy funky of a pissaladière, and the caramelized depth of boeuf Bourguignon are as deeply a part of me as the bagels and lox we ate in Brooklyn every Sunday.

That fusion of classic French cuisine and the food I grew up eating in Brooklyn is the basis of how I approach cooking. For me, kitchens are not two different things, but they intertwine perfectly into a glorious whole, because I learned about them at the same time.

Yes, we waited in line for Di Fara's pizza, Lundy's clams, and chicken feet and tripe at our favorite dim sum palace. And we also spent countless weekends fighting over Julia Child's terrines and Jacques Pépin's coq au vin, which my mother could spread on the remains of challah, and my father could snack on soy sauce (sorry, Jacques). It was not so much irreverence as intense culinary curiosity, a playful exploration of deliciousness. All of these influences are so essential to my thinking about food that they are the touchstones of every recipe I create.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here