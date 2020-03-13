How I Came to Cook in French – Up News Info

By Melissa Clark, The New York Times

I can't really speak French, but I cook in French. For years, I studied conjugations and simple passé, practiced pronouncing yaourt and grenouille, but as much as I tried, I couldn't master it beyond the essential as "deux pains au chocolat, s & # 39; il vous plaît,quot;.

In the kitchen, however, I am fluent. The handfuls of garlic and thyme, the feeling of pebbles of gray Guérande sel marin between my fingers and the exuberance of an emulsifying sauce are now so ingrained that I can cook in French without thinking. The ethereal creaminess of a soufflé, the anchovy funky of a pissaladière, and the caramelized depth of boeuf Bourguignon are as deeply a part of me as the bagels and lox we ate in Brooklyn every Sunday.

That fusion of classic French cuisine and the food I grew up eating in Brooklyn is the basis of how I approach cooking. For me, kitchens are not two different things, but they intertwine perfectly into a glorious whole, because I learned about them at the same time.

Yes, we waited in line for Di Fara's pizza, Lundy's clams, and chicken feet and tripe at our favorite dim sum palace. And we also spent countless weekends fighting over Julia Child's terrines and Jacques Pépin's coq au vin, which my mother could spread on the remains of challah, and my father could snack on soy sauce (sorry, Jacques). It was not so much irreverence as intense culinary curiosity, a playful exploration of deliciousness. All of these influences are so essential to my thinking about food that they are the touchstones of every recipe I create.

None of this would have happened if Great Aunt Martha and Great Uncle Jack hadn't dragged my parents on their first trip to Europe, seven countries in 25 days, after medical school in 1960. My dad, whose ideal vacation until At the time I was fishing in Catskills, I didn't want to go. But they went and fell in love with France, hooked on snails, extra crisp fries, and the high culture of museums filled with Monet and Gothic cathedrals, all so astonishingly old and different from the Yeshiva-centered Brooklyn they grew up in. the parents returned every year, first alone, then with my sister and I in tow.

My family's true connection to the French was through our shared obsession with food: learning about it, exploring it, and throwing lavish parties with it. When we weren't cooking, we were planning the next meal, chasing daily markets from a small town to an even smaller town, reveling in figs, sausages, amazing cheeses that we couldn't get at home.

We also went to fancy restaurants. It was my father's quest to eat at all the Michelin-starred restaurants in France, and he came very close, despite getting lost along the way. Pre-GPS, losing our way on small rural roads was just a normal part of the trip to a meal. When my kindergarten teacher asked me what I did with my parents every August in France, I said, "First we get lost, then we have lunch."

And that's exactly how I approach the kitchen. Yes, there are times when I could wander down a dead end of harissa gougères only to end up with a buoyant soufflé, but I always find my way because, actually, I'm not going very far. It's all there, rooted in my New York Jewish Francophile DNA. And my kitchen ends playfully and unmistakably French. In our house, the conversation may be in English, but dinner is in French.

Asparagus, goat cheese and tarragon tart

Because you don't have to make your own crust, this beautiful asparagus striped tart is so easy it almost looks like a trap. But is not. It's simple yet impressive, effortlessly elegant, and company-ready. Since there are so few ingredients in this recipe that each has an impact, be sure to buy a good brand of butter puff. If you manage to serve this warm cake, within an hour of baking, it will be at its best, with crispy cakes breaking into buttery pieces when you bite and cheese still liquid. But it's also great a few hours later, in case you want to finish baking before your guests arrive. If tarragon is not your favorite herb, you can use chives, basil, or mint. And if you can trim all the asparagus to the same length, this tart will look especially neat and tidy.

Total time: 1 hour

Performance: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 cup goat cheese, at room temperature (4 ounces)

1 large egg, lightly beaten, at room temperature

1 large garlic clove, finely grated or minced

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves, plus more to serve

1/2 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more for sprinkling

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup fresh cream, at room temperature (8 ounces)

All-purpose flour, to sprinkle on work surface

1 square butter sheet or puff pastry, thawed if frozen (about 9 to 14 ounces; brands vary)

8 ounces thin asparagus, trimmed wood ends

Extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

Freshly ground black pepper

Red pepper flakes (optional)

1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, shaved with a vegetable peeler (about 1/2 cup)

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl, use a wooden fork or spoon to combine goat cheese, egg, garlic, tarragon, lemon zest, salt, and nutmeg until smooth. Switch to a whisk and beat the cream until smooth.

2. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the puff pastry in a 13-by-11-inch rectangle about 1/8 inch thick. Transfer the dough to a parchment lined baking sheet. Using a sharp knife, lightly mark a 1/2 inch edge around the edges of the puff pastry.

3. Spread the fresh cream mixture evenly within the marked edge. Line up the asparagus spears on top and brush them with olive oil. Sprinkle a little salt and the grated Parmesan cheese over the asparagus.

4. Bake until the dough is puffy and golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for at least 15 minutes or up to 4 hours before serving. Then sprinkle black pepper, red pepper flakes (if used), shaved Parmesan, and tarragon leaves. Spray a little oil on top.

Tip: You can assemble the cake 1 day in advance; but reserve the pinch of salt and grated Parmesan cheese until just before baking. Loosely cover the tart and store in the refrigerator until it is time to bake.

Potato gratin gratin

Is there anything better than a golden-coated melted potato gratin? I don't think so either. This one stays pretty classic: scented with sage, garlic, and nutmeg, then dipped in plenty of Gruyère walnuts. My fit is more in shape than flavor. Instead of stacking the potatoes an inch or two deep in a gratin dish, I mix the slices in a shallow pan. It gives everything a sleeker look, and you get maximum gold and crunch on top. There's less of the sticky center, but what you lose with the ooze makes up for in a larger surface area for baked cheese with crisp edges.

Total time: 1 1/2 hours

Performance: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick), plus more to grease the foil, at room temperature

3 cups thick cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh sage leaves

4 fatty garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, plus more as needed

5 large eggs

4 pounds of red potatoes (about 6 large or 8 medium)

Freshly ground black pepper

2 1/4 cups grated Gruyère (8 1/2 ounces)

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees and brush 1/4 cup butter on 17-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Brush one or two pieces of aluminum foil (enough to cover the top of the pan) with more butter. Set the foil aside.

2. In a medium saucepan, bring the cream, sage, garlic, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt over low heat. Simmer until reduced by a quarter, about 15 minutes.

3. In a large heat-resistant bowl, lightly beat the eggs. By constantly tapping, gradually add a little of the hot cream to the eggs, then slowly pour the rest of the hot cream, whisking to prevent the eggs from curdling. Set aside.

4. Using a mandolin or sharp knife, cut the potatoes into 1/8 inch thick slices.

5. Place a layer of potatoes on the buttered cookie sheet, overlapping the slices slightly. Sprinkle with 3/4 teaspoon of salt, add pepper to taste, and then pour half of the egg mixture over the potatoes. Top with 1/2 cup of cheese. Repeat layers of potato, seasoning, and egg mixture. Top with remaining 1 3/4 cups of cheese. Cover the baking sheet with aluminum foil (butter side down) and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until the potatoes and cheese are golden and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool a little, then serve.

Tip: You can assemble the gratin up to 4 hours before baking. Store, uncovered, in the refrigerator. The gratin can also be baked 4 hours in advance, kept uncovered at room temperature, and then reheated in a 450-degree oven until the top is shiny. It's not as sticky as when it's freshly baked, but still pretty good.

Stir-fried chicken with herb butter

Spatchcocking (also called butterflying) a chicken helps you roast more evenly and much faster, giving you perfectly tender and juicy meat with golden skin. This one is topped with herb butter, making it extra fragrant. (If you have leftover herb butter, freeze it, then use it on steaks, fish, or roasted potatoes.) Scooping out a good-tasting compound butter is one of those gooey moves that makes just about everything taste better.

Total time: 1 hour, plus at least 2 hours of cooling

Performance: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick), at room temperature

4 garlic cloves, finely grated or minced

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 teaspoons chopped mixed fresh herbs – any mix of mint, oregano and marjoram

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves

1 3/4 teaspoons fine sea salt

1 teaspoon of herbes de Provence

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (3 1/2 to 4 pounds) chicken, dusted and dried with paper towels (see Note)

Lemon wedges, to garnish

Addresses

1. In a medium bowl, combine butter, garlic, parsley, mixed herbs, thyme, rosemary, salt, herbs de Provence, lemon zest, white pepper, and black pepper. Rub three quarters of the mixture over the entire chicken, even under the skin. (Reserve the remaining herb butter for serving.) Place the chicken, peeled, on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 2 hours and overnight.

2. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Roast chicken until fully cooked (meat will no longer be pink and juices will run clear; instant read thermometer inserted into thigh will read 165 degrees), 40 to 55 minutes. Let the chicken rest on a cutting board for 10 minutes before cutting it. Serve topped with reserved herb butter and lemon wedges.

Tip: To spread a chicken, place the bird breast-side down on a work surface. Using a sharp knife or kitchen scissors, start at the end of the tail and cut along one side of the spine. Open the chicken like a book, flip it over and press down to flatten it. Press firmly on the sternum. You will feel it explode.

Campari olive oil cake

When I posted a photo of this very modest looking cake on Instagram, I was surprised by the response. Honestly, it didn't look like much: a generic yellow cake with a gold top. I think the simple idea of ​​putting Campari and olive oil on a cake is what made people stop and like it. And it's a pretty excellent combination of flavors: Campari's citric bittersweet character pairs very well with fragrant oil, to which I also add melted butter for richness, as well as plenty of fresh citrus juice and zest. On its own, the cake looks pretty simple, but you can dress it up for a party, adding orange segments, berries, and tablespoons of whipped cream or fresh cream on top. If you want to go a step further, simmer Campari and a little sugar until you get a syrup, and drizzle all over the cake. It makes the cake pinker and accentuates its drunken flavor.

Total time: 1 1/2 hours

Performance: 8 servings

Ingredients

1/4 cup (55 grams) unsalted butter (1/2 stick), melted, and more to grease the pan

2 cups (255 grams) of all-purpose flour

1 2/3 cups (330 grams) sugar

1 teaspoon of fine sea salt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

2/3 cup (160 milliliters) whole milk

2/3 cup (160 milliliters) of mild olive oil

3 large eggs

1/3 cup (80 milliliters) Campari

1 tablespoon grated grapefruit zest

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) fresh grapefruit juice

2 tablespoons of fresh orange juice

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

Whipped cream or whipped cream, sweetened or not as you like, to serve

Addresses

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch spring pan and cover the bottom with parchment paper. (You can use a regular 9-inch cake pan that is at least 2 inches deep, but the cake will be more difficult to unmold.)

2. In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda. In a large bowl, mix together the butter, milk, oil, eggs, Campari, citrus zest, and citrus juices. Add the dry ingredients, then scrape the dough into the prepared skillet.

3. Bake until the top is golden brown and pop back when lightly pressed in the center, 45 minutes to 1 hour. (A cake tester might pop up with some crumbs, which is fine.)

4. Let the cake cool completely in the pan. Then run a butter knife over the edges and release the sides. Serve with tablespoons of whipped whipped cream. This cake is best served the same day it is baked.

And for drink …

What is drunk with spaced chicken? What do you want to drink? Roast chicken is not only forgiving with many wines; engages in a total embrace of them. White? Insurance. Red? Of course. Dry? Yes, really. Candy? Why not? Sparkling? By all means. All this is to say that you don't need to worry about the nuances of combining wine with food. Instead, choose what you like most to drink and enjoy. Me, I have a bottle of lean and mineral chardonnay from the Ebola-Amity Hills in the Oregon Willamette Valley that I was eager to open. But it could easily be Vouvray's chenin blanc, or a delicious Dogliani, made with the dolcetto grape. It is up to you, whenever you want.

– Eric Asimov

