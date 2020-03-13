How far can Canada go to slow spread of the new coronavirus?

It was an extraordinary day here in Ottawa on Friday. First, the House of Commons unanimously voted to suspend its session until April 20. Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an open-air press conference in front of his official residence with journalists from a distance. After his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus, Mr. Trudeau, who said he is in good health, He has been voluntarily isolated for two weeks.

The Prime Minister, members of his cabinet and public health officials both in Ottawa and in several provinces described a variety of new restrictions and closings during the day. While everyone agrees that the coronavirus is here and likely to spread, the current hope is to slow the growth rate of infections. The Opinion side of The Times has created an interactive graph showing how various measures can "flatten,quot; the growth curve of the infection. He uses the United States as an example, but his principles apply to Canada as well.

Empty schools, theaters, sports facilities, libraries, and other public facilities across the country pose a big question: how far can the government go? If necessary, can Canada be blocked as Italy today?

To find some answers, I spoke with Steven Hoffman, professor of global health, Llaw, and political science at York University in Toronto.

The main tool of the federal government, he told me, is the Quarantine Act, which was updated in 2005 after the SARS outbreak.