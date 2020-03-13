How far can Canada go to slow spread of the new coronavirus?

It is beyond the space limitations of this newsletter to summarize the new coronavirus developments of the past week in Canada, much less internationally. Here at The Times, we have been reaching out to our journalists around the world to produce a steady stream of reports on the health crisis.
[Read: The latest Times coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.]
Keep in mind, and spread the word, that The Times is providing free access to our coverage of the outbreak.
Canada, of course, has been hit in two ways. Aside from infections, a death, and rapidly multiplying postponements and cancellations, there have been extraordinary turmoil in financial markets. And the already sickly oil industry was hit by price drops that escalated due to a coinciding dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
It was an extraordinary day here in Ottawa on Friday. First, the House of Commons unanimously voted to suspend its session until April 20. Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an open-air press conference in front of his official residence with journalists from a distance. After his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus, Mr. Trudeau, who said he is in good health, He has been voluntarily isolated for two weeks.
The Prime Minister, members of his cabinet and public health officials both in Ottawa and in several provinces described a variety of new restrictions and closings during the day. While everyone agrees that the coronavirus is here and likely to spread, the current hope is to slow the growth rate of infections. The Opinion side of The Times has created an interactive graph showing how various measures can "flatten,quot; the growth curve of the infection. He uses the United States as an example, but his principles apply to Canada as well.
Empty schools, theaters, sports facilities, libraries, and other public facilities across the country pose a big question: how far can the government go? If necessary, can Canada be blocked as Italy today?
To find some answers, I spoke with Steven Hoffman, professor of global health, Llaw, and political science at York University in Toronto.
The main tool of the federal government, he told me, is the Quarantine Act, which was updated in 2005 after the SARS outbreak.
"The powers it gives are quite extraordinary," said Professor Hoffman. It allows the Minister of Health to declare any building in Canada, including a private house, a quarantine zone; it allows public health officials to interrogate and examine anyone who enters the country; and it can even compel people to accept medical treatment.
It is the law that the government used to quarantine cruise ship passengers who were transferred to their homes, as well as Canadians who were repatriated from the epicenter of the outbreak in China.
During the current situation, he said, the terminology around this topic was often confused. Under public health law, quarantine refers to people like Mr. Trudeau. They have been in close contact with infected people but are apparently not infected. People who tested positive for the virus and who retired to their homes, such as Ms Grégoire Trudeau, are isolated.
In Canada, only the federal government can order quarantine, Professor Hoffman said. The provinces are limited to isolating infected patients.
Canada, he said, is taking the right approach by focusing on slowing the spread of the virus "but it must be done in an appropriate and accurate way."
He does not anticipate that we will see quarantine orders issued for entire cities, provinces, or regions. Although Quebec Prime Minister François Legault reflected this week that Quarantine for the island of Montreal may be necessary at some point.
The powers of the Quarantine Law, Professor Hoffman said, must be balanced with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in the constitution. In that test, he said, closing courts across an entire city or region is likely to be declared illegal "because it is not proportional to the risk involved."
However, there is a wild card in all of this. The governments of other countries in similar circumstances in the past have introduced illegal measures during crisis situations, trusting that no court will revoke them until the emergency ends.
"It is illegal, it is not good, but it happens," he said.
Quebec and religion
Dan Bilefsky described four women whose lives and careers were affected by the Quebec ban on wearing religious symbols while working for school teachers, police, prosecutors, and other government employees. Illustrated with some exceptional portraits by photographer Nasuna Stuart-Ulin, the article has sparked much discussion on Facebook and elsewhere.
"It is an unpleasant law, complacent with the worst of Québec isolationism." James I. Hymas wrote. "A civilized government does not persecute its minorities."
But other readers supported the measure.
"If your religious convictions take precedence over your position as a government representative, then you should look for another career," wrote Ben Schreibman.
It was a rare retreat for Google's tech empire. Sidewalk Labs, a sister company to the search engine giant, has drastically withdrawn its algorithm-optimized, sensor-laden city of tomorrow proposal on an abandoned piece of land facing the sea in Toronto. His backward step was fueled by fierce opposition. And one of the fiercest critics has been Jim Balsillie, who, as BlackBerry Executive Co-President, helped make Canada a global smartphone powerhouse. It was also at the top when the company collapsed in the face of competition from Apple and Google. I wrote frequently about Mr. Balsillie during BlackBerry glory day. When we met again to discuss Sidewalk Labs, he showed that he had not abandoned his outspoken approach to issues. "I smoked them," he said of Sidewalk Labs. "They were playing us as a group of supplicants and colonial fools."
[Read: You can't fight the city hall. But maybe you can fight Google.]
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to [email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.