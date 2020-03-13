How COVID-19 is Affecting the Massachusetts and New Hampshire Courts

Both the Massachusetts and New Hampshire superior courts have ordered that the court proceedings be postponed until April, as officials hope to stop the spread of COVID-19 in New England.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court issued two orders, which took effect immediately, including one that delays all joints in jury trials, in both civil and criminal jury cases, until at least April 21, according to a press release.

In a separate order, the court ordered that people who have symptoms or have been exposed to the coronavirus "cannot enter a court or other state court facility, including probation offices, until the SJC determines that it is safe to remove The restrictions,quot;. According to the statement.

"We are taking these steps to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courts and the general public, while trying to continue the operations of the court as much as possible," said the president of the Supreme Court of Judicial Justice, Ralph D. Gants. he said in a statement. "This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take additional steps as necessary."

The orders came as state agencies and local institutions, from sports leagues to schools to museums, continued to adjust to the growing health concerns caused by the global pandemic.

According to the Massachusetts SJC, the instructions will not apply to cases where a jury "has already been recruited or where a jury has been selected to participate; such cases will proceed with a verdict."

"In addition, no new grand jury will be integrated before April 21, 2020, and grand juries whose terms expire on or before April 21, 2020 will extend to that date," the statement said. "In exceptional circumstances, a criminal defendant may request an exception to the order that postpones jury trials."

In New Hampshire, as of Friday, all civil and criminal jury trials that were scheduled in the state's highest courts over the next 30 days, through April 13, have been rescheduled, Chief Justice Tina L Nadeau, in a statement.

Those who were called should not appear for jury duty, authorities said.

"If you have a report date of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 or later, check the New Hampshire Judicial Branch website for updates before reporting," the statement released Thursday said. "If you are a plaintiff, defendant, or the State at any trial scheduled for that period, your trial will be rescheduled and you will receive notice of the new trial date."

According to the statement, officials will review whether the 30-day period will be extended "continuously with notification to all parties if it is extended."

"For the welfare of the public and our staff, the Judiciary closely monitors guidance provided by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the statement read. "We continue to work every day to make sure the courts are accessible and safe."

Suffolk County, Mass.

On Thursday, Suffolk County District Attorney's Office Rachael Rollins announced that his office staff would be reduced to "skeleton,quot; or essential levels "beginning Monday.

"The District Attorney remains very aware of her responsibility to keep all Suffolk County residents safe and this staff decision will in no way compromise that obligation," the office said.

In addition, all prosecutors are scheduled to request a 60-day continuation in cases where a defendant charged with a crime is not in custody and a 30-day delay "in the meeting of the next scheduled Special Grand Jury session."

Prosecutors in cases where the accused is in pre-trial custody will work with defense attorneys to decide whether a court appearance is required, according to officials.

"We will do so without compromising any of the due process rights," the statement said.

Both the Suffolk County House of Corrections and the Massachusetts Department of Corrections are suspending visits, although Rollins' office said officials will work to make sure lawyers and families can stay in touch with those in custody.

As of Friday, 26 people in Suffolk County had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Every individual, business and public agency has a duty to help flatten the growth curve for this pandemic. Criminal justice agencies are no exception," Rollins said in a statement. "The new temporary policies that we are implementing will help protect the health of our employees, their families, our victims and witnesses, people accused of crimes, and all who come into contact with our courts and the Criminal Justice System."

Middlesex County, Mass.

Starting Monday, Middlesex County District Attorney's Office Marian Ryan will also reduce staffing levels in the office where possible, a spokesperson said in an email Friday afternoon.

Sixty cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

"Recognizing our obligation to protect our employees, their families, and the general public, we take very seriously the guidance of the CDC that suggests event cancellations, social alienation, and the creation of employee plans to work in ways remote, very seriously, "email said. “To that end, we will minimize the number of employees who are physically required to be present both in the office and in court and will not schedule new public events at this time. We will continue to fulfill all the obligations of our primary mission to protect public safety, safeguard the rights of due process of the accused, and ensure that crime victims receive justice. ”

Essex County, Massachusetts

In Essex County, where two cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Friday, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office made hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available to staff and instituted other changes, such as cancellation of unnecessary meetings and events and everything related to work. , travel out of state, according to a spokesperson.

"This is a fluid and unprecedented situation," the spokesperson said in an email on Friday. "Essex District Attorney Blodgett is committed to ensuring the safety of his staff while at the same time fulfilling his duty to protect the safety of the public."

Berkshire County, Mass.

As of Friday, nine cases of coronavirus had been reported in Berkshire County, the only county in the state that has seen community transmission of the virus.

In a press release, District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office said that "it has implemented internal protocols that limit interaction between staff members and non-staff members to protect employees, prevent the spread of disease in the community and ensure that all our staff are not subject to quarantine. "

The office will be closed to all non-staff members and all necessary meetings will be held by teleconference or outside locations, authorities said.

The district attorney's office will file motions "to continue all pre-trial matters," and all assistant district attorneys "will be available to handle charges, arrest warrants, dangerous hearings, and other immediate needs to protect the public and guarantee due process rights, "the office said.

"District Attorney Andrea Harrington is working with local and state police to ensure law and order while limiting opportunities for the virus to spread," the statement said.

Cape and islands

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O & # 39; Keefe told Boston.com on Friday that his office will follow SJC instructions, but is still busy.

So far, no cases of coronavirus have been reported in Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket.

"I don't expect it to last forever, and as I said, we will be fluid and responsive to any situation that occurs in our area," said O’Keefe. "For now, we are going to continue working. We have a lot to do."