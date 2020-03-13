How coronavirus impacts the royal family

Like millions of people around the world, members of the UK royal family are taking extra precautions to minimize their risks of contracting the new coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, postponed a visit to North West England and North London amid the pandemic, while her son Prince carlos, who is 71 and the first in line to the throne, canceled a royal tour.

"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen's newspaper commitments in the coming weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. "In consultation with the Medical Home and the Government, Her Majesty's upcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. The public will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with appropriate advice."

The queen would visit Cheshire next week, where she would visit a Bentley Motors factory to commemorate her 100th anniversary, operate the Lovell telescope at the Jodrell Bank observatory, and meet local schoolchildren participating in scientific activities.