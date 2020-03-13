How coronavirus impacts the royal family

Like millions of people around the world, members of the UK royal family are taking extra precautions to minimize their risks of contracting the new coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II, 93, postponed a visit to North West England and North London amid the pandemic, while her son Prince carlos, who is 71 and the first in line to the throne, canceled a royal tour.
"As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to the Queen's newspaper commitments in the coming weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. "In consultation with the Medical Home and the Government, Her Majesty's upcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. The public will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in accordance with appropriate advice."
The queen would visit Cheshire next week, where she would visit a Bentley Motors factory to commemorate her 100th anniversary, operate the Lovell telescope at the Jodrell Bank observatory, and meet local schoolchildren participating in scientific activities.
He was due to visit the London Borough of Camden on March 26.
Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images
Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of CornwallThey have canceled a tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan, which will start next week.
"Due to the situation unfolding with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked their royal highnesses to postpone their spring tour," their spokesperson said in a statement.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
More than 5,100 people have died worldwide and more than 140,000 have been infected with the new coronavirus, called COVID-19, since it was first discovered late last year in Wuhan, China, which has suffered the majority of The deaths. In the UK, the death toll has risen to 10, with almost 800 confirmed as infected, as of Friday morning.
The elderly, especially those over 80 years old, are the most susceptible to developing deadly complications if they contract the virus.
The queen and prince appeared at a couple of small to moderate gatherings this week.
The monarch wore long gloves at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. But during another event there on Thursday, the queen ran out of gloves as she shook hands with Professor Mark Compton, the Lord Prior of the Order of Saint John, when he presented her with the Order's first Gold Service Medal.
Yui Mok – WPA Pool / Getty Images
On Wednesday, Charles attended the annual Prince & # 39; s Trust Awards, where he greeted people with a "Namaste,quot; gesture. On Thursday, he spoke at a charity dinner in aid of relief and recovery efforts by those affected by wildfires in Australia.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
What about Charles's children and their wives?
Prince William and Kate Middleton: Announcements about future engagements involving Charles' eldest son, second in line to the throne, and his wife, parents of Prince george, Princess charlotte Y Prince louisThey have not been seen. They were last seen at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with other members of the royal family. The queen wore gloves at the event.
William had joked about the coronavirus earlier this month.
"I bet everyone says, 'I have coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you say, 'No, you just had a cough,'" William told an emergency worker during a Royal visit with Kate to The Guinness Store in Dublin, Ireland. "It seems pretty dramatic about the coronavirus right now."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Charles's youngest son and William's brother and his wife also attended the Commonwealth Day Service, which marked their last official event as royalty before their royal departure, which will take effect later in the month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Canada late last year, did not bring their 10-month-old son. Archie Harrison with them on their journey back to the UK.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
"The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of pettiness, as reported in some areas, but because of his health during the threat of a global pandemic." The Telegraph& # 39; s Briony Gordon wrote
The coronavirus has affected more than 110 countries, including Canada and Meghan's home country, the United States.