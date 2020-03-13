Hopeful former Florida Governor Andrew Gillum allegedly found in a drunk hotel and with methamphetamine in the room

%MINIFYHTMLf2ec12981e4dc9564988beaf8dfb00d911% %MINIFYHTMLf2ec12981e4dc9564988beaf8dfb00d912%

According to the Miami Herald, former Tallahassee mayor and Florida governor nominee Andrew Gillum was in a Miami hotel, allegedly drunk on Crystal Meth's present. At the time, the police were responding to an alleged drug overdose by his friend, Travis Dyson.

Police say Gillum, who was not arrested, was too intoxicated to answer questions. A report of the offensive incident says officers found three clear plastic bags of suspected crystalline methamphetamine on the bed and floor. "

Gillum released a statement saying he attended a wedding. He admitted that too much alcohol was involved but did not use any drugs.

“I was in Miami last night to celebrate a wedding when they called the first responders to help one of my friends. While I drank too much, I want to make it clear that I have never used methamphetamines, ”he said. "I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction our movement has caused."

He also apologized to the people of Florida and thanked the Miami Beach EMS team.

The 40-year-old man left the hotel without incident and is asking for privacy at this time.