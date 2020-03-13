Hockey world reacts to 2019-20 NHL season put on hold due to coronavirus

On the afternoon of March 12, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league "will pause the 2019-20 season that begins with tonight's games,quot; following the NBA's decision to close after a Utah Jazz member tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) the night before.

It was a fast and powerful move that impacted not only the players and the teams' front office staff, but also the arena workers and members of the media.

Everyone involved understands why the move was necessary to facilitate and corner the spread of what has become a global pandemic. Of course, they also turned to social media to express not only their feelings about the current state of affairs and the season break, but how strange life without hockey is.

While I am disappointed that we are not playing right now, nothing is more important than everyone's health and safety. The league did the right thing today. Thanks to 5th Line for their incredible support. We have the best fans in the world and we will beat it together. 💪 – Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) March 12, 2020

These are stressful and uncertain times for the world. Dealing with #coronavirus In my two worlds of medicine and NHL it reminds me to practice what I try to preach: "Control what you can and leave what you cannot." Stay calm (wash your hands) and continue (smartly) 🇨🇦. – Hayley Wickenheiser (@ wick_22) March 12, 2020

Puck-drop between # Calls-The islanders would have been in 15 minutes. Saddledome is eerily quiet. What a strange and unforgettable day. – Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 13, 2020