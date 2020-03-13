Hermes decides to abandon the spring fashion show due to the coronavirus

The fashion brand's announcement comes after Tokyo Fashion Week in Japan was canceled, while the Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks are suspended until further notice.

Up News Info –

Hermes' bosses have joined the list of fashion house executives who cancel runway shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand's latest event will be held on April 28 and will feature looks from the French brand's Spring 2021 collection.

%MINIFYHTML805889217594283fa74ff5e6cc65e13611% %MINIFYHTML805889217594283fa74ff5e6cc65e13612%

The annual Saint Hermes live jumping competition in Paris, scheduled for March 20 and 22, was also rejected after the crackdown by French government officials at gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

"Due to the exceptional health situation, Hermes, concerned about protecting all his teams and partners and welcoming his guests in the best conditions, has decided not to present his 2021 spring cruise collection in London on April 28" , reads in a statement. "The house shows its empathy to all those affected by the current situation."

Gucci bosses Versace and Max Mara have also canceled the shows, while Tokyo Fashion Week in Japan has been phased out, and the Shanghai and Beijing Fashion Weeks have been postponed until further notice.